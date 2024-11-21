Baralan turns to Stratasys PolyJet technology to create multi-colour packaging designs

Cosmetics packaging firm Baralan is using Stratasys' PolyJet technology to produce end-use parts on glass and plastic containers.

This application of 3D printing technology is allowing Baralan's clients to utilise fully decorated and personalised packaging in low-volume production runs.

By using PolyJet technology, Baralan is enabling multi-colour and multi-effect designs directly on bottles and containers. The company says it is overcoming traditional manufacturing constraints, while also providing the flexibility to create eye-catching and brand-specific packaging.

“Product customisation is fundamental for the brand image,” said Maurizio Ficcadenti, Global R&D Manager at Baralan. “With Stratasys’ solution, we can now offer unique and highly recognisable packaging without the need for costly investments in equipment. This approach aligns with our sustainability goals, and it allows us to meet the growing demand for eco-friendly yet distinctive packaging options in the cosmetics industry.”

“The collaboration with Baralan demonstrates how our technology is driving innovation in the cosmetics sector by enabling high-quality, end-use packaging with faster design iterations,” added Zehavit Reisin, Senior VP, Consumer Solutions Global Sales and Materials Business at Stratasys. “Using our full-colour, multi-material with the capabilities of replicating textures, translucency and supporting different properties on different substrates, brands can achieve greater creative freedom and sustainability in their packaging solutions.”