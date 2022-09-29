BASF introduces X3D, a new catalyst shaping technology for optimised catalyst performance

× Expand BASF BASF introduces X3D

BASF has introduced the novel X3D technology, a new additive manufacturing technology for catalysts based on 3D printing.

Catalysts produced with this technology feature an open structure, resulting in a reduction of the pressure drop across the reactor and surface area, which BASF says significantly improves the catalyst’s performance.

The technology offers a greater freedom of catalyst design compared to conventional production technologies, according to BASF. The company says it brings catalysts' performance to the next level and helps to customise catalysts to customers’ specific conditions and needs by designing infill pattern, fibre diameter and orientation.

The technology also offers an increased reactor output, high product quality and low energy consumption. BASF says the novel catalysts are mechanically robust and proven in commercial plant operation externally and for several years within the company.

The technology can be applied to a range of existing catalytic materials, including base or precious metal catalysts as well as carrier materials. BASF’s Sulfuric Acid catalysts O4-111 X3D and O4-115 X3D are the first catalysts produced with the new technology and are used in industrial plants.

“With this technology, we are able to provide catalysts that are tailored to our customers’ needs to help significantly boost their plant performance while reducing energy consumption and increasing sustainability at the customer level,” said Detlef Ruff, Senior Vice President, Process Catalysts at BASF.

Chris Wai, Vice President, Global Chemical Market Catalysts at BASF, said: “BASF’s technical service team will work with customers to identify the best catalytic technology for their individual projects.”

3D printing company Creality recently announced its partnership with Forward AM, a brand of BASF, to deliver professional-grade additive manufacturing solutions to the market.

