Beehive Industries opens new defence-focused additive manufacturing headquarters

× Expand Beehive Industries Beehive Industries cuts ribbon on new Colorado facility

Beehive Industries has officially opened the doors to its new 60,000-square-foot headquarters in Centennial, Colorado.

The company, which specialises in additive manufacturing for industries including aviation, defence and power generation, says the facility will serve as a hub for additive manufacturing, CNC machining, and jet engine assembly and testing.

“Our mission to power American defence has never been more critical, and our Centennial facility will play a pivotal role in that journey,” said Mohammad Ehteshami, CEO of Beehive Industries, and formerly the CEO of GE Additive (now known as Colibrium Additive). “We’re excited to leverage this space and community to fuel the future of national defence.”

Centennial Mayor Stephanie Piko, who attended the ribbon cutting ceremony, said, “Beehive’s dedication to providing innovation and ingenuity in advanced manufacturing will have a local and national impact in ways that were unimaginable just a few years ago. We look forward to their success and growth in Centennial and the job opportunities for our residents.”

Since its founding in 2020, Beehive has increased its U.S. footprint to 170,000-square-feet and employs more than 200 people across four locations. The new site features two custom-built jet engine test cells and approximately 65 employees, but the company says it plans to make 100 new hires over the next two years.