BigRep officially lists on Frankfurt Stock Exchange

BigRep has officially listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after being acquired by special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company SMG Technology Acceleration SE.

The two organisations signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge and list on the stock exchange in November 2023, with BigRep opening the trading day with a bell-ringing ceremony at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange earlier this week. BigRep shares will trade under the B1GR ticker symbol.

Having merged with SMG Technology Acceleration SE to list on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the combined company has been renamed as BigRep SE, with Dr. Sven Thate and Dr. Reinhard Festag stepping in as CEO and CFO, respectively.

At the bell-ringing ceremony, Thate said: “Going public allows us to think bigger and pursue our buy-and-build strategy. We see great growth and synergy opportunities by expanding inorganically. The current market conditions will only increase consolidation pressure, giving us a chance to use our public listing to benefit our shareholders.”

According to BigRep, listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will give the company greater visibility and access to a broad base of international shareholders. BigRep hopes this will support its 'ambitious expansion plans', which include 'innovating with new technologies,' and advancing its existing product offerings.

Founded in 2014, BigRep believes itself to be an industry leader in large-format FFF 3D printers, with three large-scale machines being launched in the last year. Two of those machines, the ALTRA 280 and IPSO 105 systems, were developed by the HAGE3D business BigRep acquired last year, while BigRep led the development of the VIIO 250, which is considered to be the company's most automated 3D printer year. BigRep's offering also includes verified 3D print materials, software, an e-learning platform, application engineering, customer service and training. It has attracted the custom of the likes of Ford, Deutsche Bahn, Canyon, and Airbus, as well as a range of educational institutions, research institutes, and start-ups.