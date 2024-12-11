Blackwell 3D to identify suitable location for 3D printed residential construction project in UAE

Blackwell 3D Construction Corp has launched a self-funded feasibility study that aims to identify the most suitable locations for a large-scale 3D-printed residential construction project in the UAE.

The company says this project emphasise sustainability and efficiency, with Blackwell 3D suggesting it is a 'significant step toward' transforming the construction landscape. As part of the project, Blackwell 3D will collaborate with regional 3D printing manufacturers to design and commission a state-of-the-art custom 3D printer tailored to the unique requirements of the selected project. The printer will integrate 'cutting-edge features' to meet the technical demands of large-scale 3D-printed construction projects, while adhering to local environmental standards.

A press release distributed by Blackwell 3D states that the Feasibility Study will follow a structured 8-week timeline to ensure thorough evaluation and timely decision-making.

Weeks 1-4 will see potential sites identified and assessed, before a a shortlist is drawn up based on infrastructure compatibility, accessibility, and regulatory compliance. The opening weeks will also see Blackwell 3D engage with local authorities to align its project with urban planning goals. Weeks 5-6 will cover an analysis of soil conditions and environmental impact. Blackwell 3D and partners will conduct geotechnical investigations to assess soil stability and suitability and conduct geotechnical investigations to assess soil stability and suitability. The final two weeks of the project will be when findings are compiled and a feasibility report will be submitted. Findings will be consolidated into a report - covering site recommendations, mitigation strategies, and regulatory considerations - and submitted for stakeholder review and approval.

Through the initiative, Blackwell 3D is hoping to select land in the UAE for large-scale 3D printing projects, design a 3D printer that is optimised for Blackwell 3D's requirements, and ensure that the environmental impact is minimised.

“We believe that our printer can become a game-changer for large-scale construction, offering unparalleled precision, efficiency, and adaptability,” said Mohammedsaif Zaveri, CEO of Blackwell 3D. “It is our goal to complete this study in short order so that we can move to the operational & buildout phase of our business plan. Our custom printer is expected to enable us to be able to deliver projects with unprecedented precision and sustainability. This collaboration highlights our commitment to leveraging technology and local expertise to redefine construction.”