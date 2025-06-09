BMF's UltraThineer 3D printed veneer used in clinical case study

Boston Micro Fabrication's UltraThineer 3D printed zirconia veneer has been featured in a new clinical case demonstrating its ability to improve a patient’s smile — affected by severe tetracycline staining—without removing any natural tooth structure.

In the case, Dr. Tai Ha of Newport Beach Dental Studio successfully rehabilitated a 49-year-old patient who presented with longstanding intrinsic discoloration resulting from childhood exposure to tetracycline antibiotics.

Having unsuccessfully used teeth whitening treatments over a course of several years, the patient agreed to try out BMF's UltraThineer solution. Designed to be minimally invasive, UltraThineer requires minimal to no prep and is enabled by BMF's Projection Micro Stereolithography 3D printing technology. UltraThineers are said to boast uniform thicknesses as thin as 80μm, superior masking of deep discolouration, and zero to minimal tooth reduction.

Using a fully digital workflow that included intraoral scanning, smile design, and additive manufacturing, Dr. Ha placed 20 veneers (10 upper, 10 lower) with a no-prep adhesive protocol. The patient was fitted with a night guard for long-term protection and is said to have reported high satisfaction at both follow-up appointments.

“UltraThineer’s ability to deliver ultra-thin, highly opaque zirconia veneers—just 0.12mm thick—allowed us to completely mask the staining with no enamel reduction,” said Dr. Ha. “The aesthetic result exceeded the patient’s expectations while preserving 100% of her natural teeth.”

Last year, BMF opened an UltraThineer Lab at its US headquarters.