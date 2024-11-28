Boston Micro Fabrication opens UltraThineer Lab at US headquarters

Boston Micro Fabrication has opened its UltraThineer Lab at its US headquarters to advance the production of UltraThineer veneers.

The company launched the UltaThineer product last August, with the material used in the production of the application receiving FDA 510(k) clearance earlier this year.

Its UltraThineer Lab will house BMF's proprietary projection micro stereolithography (PµSL) technology and work to manufacture custom cosmetic veneers. At 0.08 mm thick, BMF claims these 3D printed veneers are three-times thinner than traditional products.

Since receiving FDA 510(k) clearance in April, BMF has collaborated with industry-accredited dental labs to administer test cases using the veneers. The company suggests the veneers - which are 3D printed in zirconia - offer a highly precise fit for aesthetic restoration and work to preserve the enamel with less reduction.

As it opens the UltraThineer Lab, BMF is now recruiting dental labs as collaborative partners as they look to bring UltraThineer veneers to dental practices across the U.S. In tandem, the company continues to offer cosmetic dentistry solutions in international markets to support both direct-to-patient and provider-enabled access to thinner veneers.

"I believe it is important to preserve natural, healthy teeth while offering patients subtle enhancements like shade changes and shape adjustments. Traditional veneering processes often require significant tooth reduction and can cause sensitivity to the teeth,” said Jessica Birrell, owner of Capture Dental Arts. “With UltraThineer's ultra-thin, printed zirconia veneers, conservative dentistry is now redefining and simplifying the process, making conservative veneering more accessible than ever before."

“Our approach to innovation has centred on applications where our ultra-high precision technology can make the biggest impact. Following FDA clearance of the UltraThineer material, the UltraThineer Lab allows us to meet the demand for thinner and less invasive veneers,” added John Kawola, CEO-Global, BMF. “While additive manufacturing is already proven across multiple dental applications, such as orthodontic aligners, UltraThineer was designed to offer a more seamless alternative to traditional veneers giving dentists and patients a more comfortable and less invasive option for cosmetic dentistry.”