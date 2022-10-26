Carbon’s developmental bioabsorbable elastomer platform demonstrates biocompatibility in vivo

× Expand Carbon Parts printed in Carbon's bioabsorbable elastomer.

Carbon has announced that its developmental bioabsorbable elastomer platform has demonstrated biocompatibility in vivo (in a living organism), with all samples being classified as non-toxic and exhibiting tunable times for full absorption.

This latest milestone demonstrated the elastomer’s potential in biomedical applications such as soft tissue repair, wound dressings and nerve conduits.

According to Carbon, its developmental bioabsorbable elastomer, created with Digital Light Synthesis, offers ‘impressive’ mechanical performance, biocompatibility, and tunability. The absorption rate can be tuned to suit a variety of applications, which makes it suitable for various medical uses. Carbon says that current in vivo studies have demonstrated the required tissue tolerance and desirable healing responses for an implantable device through 26 weeks.

A bioabsorbable material is a material that can be absorbed by and eventually dissolved in the body. For example, bioabsorbable polymers are often used in prosthetics as they can be engineered to dissolve at the same rate as new bone growth.

“We’re very pleased to announce that Carbon’s developmental bioabsorbable elastomer platform has demonstrated biocompatibility in vivo,” said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials at Carbon. “These intricate structures made with Carbon Digital Light Synthesis technology may hold the key to addressing the longstanding challenge of optimising the mechanical properties and degradation rate of an implant. It’s a milestone, and we look forward to working with interested partners to further develop applications for this resin.”

Biomedical solutions that can benefit from the creation of printed bioelastomer lattices include soft tissue repair, as when repairing a tendon that has been torn or thinned, such devices could improve existing collagen-based xenografts and allografts by reducing the inflammatory response. Carbon says that this would enhance elasticity and directionality and improve the consistency of mechanical properties.

Wound dressings would also improve from the implementation of the lattices according to Carbon, as the bioabsorbable devices could promote healing while maintaining constant force across an uneven surface, whilst also enhance the range of motion during healing while reducing the need for repeated dressing changes and their associated pain.

The peripheral nervous system can be damaged in a number of ways with severe injuries that require surgery from a neurosurgeon. Carbon says that the elastomer could improve existing solutions by enhancing flexibility, porosity, neuro inductivity and neuro conductivity.

The bioabsorbable elastomer could also be utilised as a space-filling application. In soft tissue surgery, it could be used to fill a site left vacant after the removal of a mass, allowing for the ingrowth of natural tissues to minimise deformities. They could also be used as absorbable lattice cushions in a variety of surgeries where tension or compression of the tissues must persist post-surgery to minimise leakage or bleeding, or to maintain soft tissues in place during healing.

