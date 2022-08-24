Carbon acquires ParaMatters to expand software design tools optimised for additive manufacturing

× Expand Carbon and ParaMatters

Carbon announced today the acquisition of ParaMatters, a generative design software provider for additive manufacturing.

The acquisition expands Carbon’s current software capabilities to include topology optimisation. Its software platform now broadens to enable product design and development teams to create better products in less time using a wide variety of materials and production systems. Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Traditional manufacturing can impose constraints on a lot of software platforms used for designing and manufacturing products. This includes injection moulding, casting and subtractive processes. The lack of modern design software that can take advantage of the benefits of AM can constrain product development lifecycles.

The acquisition from Carbon is set to address this gap and expand Carbon’s regenerative design software capabilities. Carbon says that it will enable increased automation and the creation of more complex, higher performance part designs. The benefits build on Carbon’s recent introduction of Design Engine, which is used to automate the process of developing latticed parts for production.

“We recognise the critical role software design tools play in our customers’ digital transformation. For far too long, designers have settled for software design tools that adhere to the limitations of traditional manufacturing,” said Phil DeSimone, co-founder and Member of the Office of the CEO.

DeSimone continued: “Many design tools of yesterday are not optimised to take advantage of the industry innovations, including advanced 3D printing materials and manufacturing processes. Both Carbon and ParaMatters have shared the same vision to provide modern tools to ensure product development teams can create better products in less time.”

“Software is the backbone of our idea-to-production platform, and we believe the generative design capabilities from ParaMatters are a key expansion of our design software,” said Craig Carlson, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Office of the CEO.

Carlson added: “By expanding our software capabilities that are optimised for additive manufacturing, we are empowering a generation of designers and developers to create better end use products with advanced geometries and improved performance characteristics.”

Robert Yusin, Chairman & CEO at ParaMatters, added: “The ParaMatters team is proud of the software design tools we’ve built to advance additive manufacturing. The ability to expand our offering as a part of Carbon’s idea-to-production platform will enable our customers to design and produce better products. As one team, we intend to move the manufacturing industry beyond its current roadblocks.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.