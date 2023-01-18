Carbon appoints Terri Capriolo as Senior Vice President to lead Oral Health Sales Organisation

Terri Capriolo

Carbon has announced the appointment of Terri Capriolo as the Senior Vice President of Oral Health.

Capriolo brings healthcare industry expertise and sales experience to the role after previous tenures at National Dentex, Solvay Dental 360, and Straumann. The appointment of Capriolo is effective immediately, and she will report directly to the office of the CEO.

“We are privileged to have a leader join Carbon who is so well respected throughout the industry. Terri has a wealth of knowledge and strong relationships with dental labs that will benefit the growth of Carbon’s Oral Health business,” said Phil DeSimone, member of the Office of the CEO. “Terri is joining a well-established team who has successfully grown our dental lab and aligners business. With Terri’s focus on customer success and team culture, we’re positive she’s the right fit to execute our go-forward strategy.”

Capriolo brings over 20 years of sales and leadership experience to Carbon. Over her five years at National Dentex, she progressed through the ranks, starting as Sales Director before moving onto the role of General Manager.

According to National Dentex, Capriolo produced consistent double-digit growth for the Implant Solutions and nSequence Guided Surgery organisation. Her time at Solvay Dental 360, where she worked until late 2017, saw her in the role of North American Sales Leader. Prior to that, she spent over eight years at dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company Straumann, achieving sales targets as a regional sales leader.

“I’ve admired the Carbon platform and its benefits to the Oral Health industry, so joining the team feels like a natural fit. Carbon has a respected brand in the industry because of its continued innovation, proven results, and talent with industry expertise,” said Capriolo. “I am a true believer in building a strong team culture above all else. I’m excited to join a loyal and passionate team that has proven to be focused on customer success.”

In 2021, Digital dental brand Candid launched its Candid Pro ‘orthodontics-as-a-service’ clear aligner therapy offering in partnership with Carbon.

