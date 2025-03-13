Carbon to introduce several Automatic Operation Suite enhancements at IDS 2025

× Expand Carbon

Carbon is set to introduce new enhancements to its Automatic Operation (AO) Suite that are designed to dental help labs improve efficiency and scale production at IDS 2025.

The company's AO Suite enhancements concern the Automatic Print Preparation (APP), AO Polishing Cassettes for all M-Series printers, the AO Backpack, and the Parts Retrieval Basket—an accessory for the AO Backpack that allows labs to retrieve printed parts on their schedule without disrupting ongoing prints.

Parts Retrieval Basket is designed for labs running the AO Backpack during staffed shifts, providing the flexibility to access completed prints without pausing production. Available as a separate orderable accessory, this feature reflects Carbon’s ongoing commitment to enhancing lab workflows by listening to customer feedback and continuously improving automation solutions. Since launching last year, the AO Backpack has already processed over 18,000 prints, redefining the scale at which labs can operate daily.

Automatic Print Preparation (APP), meanwhile, streamlines the pre-print workflow by automating essential pre-processing steps such as orientation, supports, and labelling. While APP complements the AO Backpack by further reducing manual intervention, it can also be used independently to optimise print preparation, keep the print queue moving, and enhance efficiency in existing lab workflows.

This month, Carbon is also expanding the AO Polishing Cassette to the European lab market. Optimised for dentures and splints, this solution is now compatible with the M3 and M3 Max printers. The AO Polishing Cassette leverages advanced light-scattering technology to polish parts directly during printing, producing smoother and clearer prints while reducing manual labor and preserving intricate design details. Validated for materials such as Dentsply’s Lucitone Digital Print and Keystone Keysplint Soft Clear, it is said to enhance the production of denture bases and splints. The AO Polishing Cassette is now available for the M2, M3, and M3 Max printer platforms.

Building on its automation advancements, Carbon will also introduce Lucentra, a solution designed to help orthodontic labs and aligner manufacturers produce clearer final thermoformed aligners. This complimentary stack of products includes finely tuned software, a new cassette for the Carbon L1 printer, and a next-generation material, UMA 20. Lucentra is engineered to reduce visible layer lines in thermoformed clear aligners by delivering smoother printed models, improving clarity from the start. Additionally, UMA 20 is specifically designed for producing hollow models and has an extended shelf life compared to previously used aligner model materials.

“Our push for innovation in this space is built on listening to dental labs and truly understanding the challenges they face every day—whether it’s the pressure to optimise efficiency or their commitment to better serve their patients and improve outcomes. By driving automation with our AO Suite, we empower labs to focus their time and expertise on the highest-value tasks that elevate their operations and deliver the greatest impact on patient care,” said Terri Capriolo, Senior Vice President, Oral Health at Carbon. “We’re already seeing these solutions drive real transformation across North America, and we’re excited to bring that momentum to Europe at IDS 2025, helping even more labs unlock new levels of productivity and efficiency.”

