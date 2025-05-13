CDG 3D TECH opens new UK additive manufacturing centre

× Expand CDG 3D TECH

CDG 3D TECH has announced the opening of a new additive manufacturing facility in the UK focused on delivering metal, polymer and ceramic 3D printing solutions.

The 3D technology supplier says its new site in Basingstoke will operate as a showroom, service centre, and warehouse for larger format industrial 3D printers, 3D scanners and post-processing equipment, alongside a range of consumables.

Grant Cameron, founder and managing director of CDG 3D TECH, said, “While 3D printing is now well established in the UK, additive manufacturing is only recently being adopted by general manufacturing companies. By opening our new AM Centre, we will be able to showcase the very latest industrial 3D printers and post-processing, so that we can help our UK customers to manufacture in metal, polymers and ceramics.”

The company’s headquarters in Derby already serves as a 3D Technology Centre where customers can get hands-on with its products, but CDG says with this new location it plans to grow the team and expand its offering over the coming months to include large-format stereolithography, selective laser sintering in nylon, metal selective laser melting, polymer fused filament fabrication, fused granulate fabrication (FGF) using pellets, and liquid deposition modelling (LDM) in clay.

Cameron added, “This new facility allows us to house larger machines, so we can continue to share our expertise with UK manufacturers and provide the training, support and services to help them to benefit from industry-leading technologies and materials, minimising their manufacturing costs, shortening time to market, and maximising their return on investment.”

CDG 3D TECH currently supplies 3D printers from 3D Systems, Concr3de, Intamsys, Sinterit, Zrapid and more alongside 3D scanning equipment from SHINING 3D and Evatronix, and post-processing stations from PostProcess Technologies.

The company will exhibit its solutions at TCT 3Sixty on 4-5th June at the NEC, Birmingham, Hall 3, Stand A35. Register for free to attend and start networking with CDG 3D TECH ahead of the show.