CECIMO launches European additive manufacturing manifesto

CECIMO has launched its Manifesto for a Competitive European Additive Manufacturing (AM) Sector in an effort to deliver clear, strategic recommendations to strengthen Europe’s position in the global AM market.

The document, released on Friday, has been co-signed by 10 associations across Europe and outlines the opportunities for AM in the EU, including the green transition, digitalisation, re-shoring, advanced materials development, and strengthened industrial autonomy. This manifesto is the first milestone of CECIMO’s new AM-Europe initiative, which intends to provide a united voice for the AM industry at the European level.

The manifesto aims to support the development and implementation of a European Additive Manufacturing Strategy, launch a public-private partnership for AM, and maximise the impact of public investments at both EU and national levels. Amongst its initial recommendations, it also aims to integrate AM into emergency response capabilities to improve resilience, and bridge the skills gap for AM adoption.

Per the document, CECIMO says, “The EU has taken steps to promote AM through its research and innovation funding. However, overcoming barriers to widespread AM adoption will require sustained investment, stronger collaboration, and cohesive policy support at both the EU and member state levels.” It pinpoints growing international competition, particularly from Asia and North America which are being supported by national policy strategy and public and private investments, and barriers around AM knowledge at a decision making levels, coupled with technical barriers and limited numbers of trained AM experts, as key challenges.

CECIMO says its mission is to, “Establish the EU as a global powerhouse for additive manufacturing and create an AM industry ecosystem that drives the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies as well as contributes to the green and digital transition in EU.”