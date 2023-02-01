Chaw Sing HO begins term on ASTM International board of directors

× Expand ASTM International/Chaw Sing HO

Chaw Sing HO, CEO of the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), has started his three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors.

NAMIC is a national platform hosted by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) and supported by the National Research Foundation.

ASTM International’s board comprises of 25 leaders from a range of companies, associations, universities, government bodies and other organisations around the world.

Prior to joining the public sector, Dr. HO was Head of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships at HP Singapore, Printing and Personal Systems Group, and the Global Head for Consumer Inkjet Supplies Business Operations, overseeing manufacturing supply chain operations and product innovation.

His career began in the semiconductor foundry industry with Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing in a number of customer-facing technology and engineering operation leadership roles.

Dr. HO has been representing NAMIC and leading efforts within the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) since 2019, supporting research to standardisation projects involving Singapore’s AM ecosystem.

He co-chairs the ISO/TC 261 Additive Manufacturing Chair’s Advisory Group and the AM Technical Committee under Singapore Standards Council. He also serves as a scientific and technological advisor at the Singapore-Hebrew University Alliance for Science and Technology and the Singapore Maritime Institute among others.

Dr. HO holds 48 U.S. and internationally issued patents. He earned his Ph.D in electrical and computer engineering, and bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering (microelectronics) from the National University of Singapore (NUS), where he currently serves as an adjunct professor at the NUS College of Design and Engineering.

