Chromatic unveils new line of RX-Flow Large Format 3D printers for reactive extrusion additive manufacturing

× Expand Chromatic RX-Flow

Chromatic 3D Materials has announced the launch of RX-Flow, a new line of 3D printers for reactive extrusion additive manufacturing with thermoset polyurethanes.

The systems are designed for development work and low-volume industrial production, and according to the company are useful for testing and implementing industrial 3D printing with more durable, flexible materials than are available with FDM, SLA, and other technologies.

The RX-Flow printers are based on the company’s proprietary RX-AM materials and technology platform, specifically designed for 3D printing thermoset elastomers such as 2k polyurethanes.

“There are many manufacturers who want to test drive 3D printing with thermoset engineering materials but find industrial 3D printers cost prohibitive. Our new line of R&D printers gives them a budget-friendly way to demonstrate proof of concept and take their first steps toward industrial-scale 3D printing with new technologies like reactive extrusion additive manufacturing,” said Chromatic CEO Dr. Cora Leibig.

The new printers are available in two sizes, the RX-Flow 3500 has a build volume of 479 x 743 x 194 mm, and the larger RX-Flow 7000 has a volume of 680 x 1040 x 194 mm. According to Chromatic, both printers can produce up to 800 g/hr and include a T-track aluminium table and lead screw drive system. The company is also producing bespoke printers with a larger volume on request.

Materials that are available for use on the system include printable polyurethanes with Shore A hardness ranging from 50 to 90, as well as custom materials with a variety of colours, hardness and special properties according to Chromatic. The special properties of the custom materials includes antibacterial, static discharge, biocides and more said the company.

Last week, Chromatic launched its new ChromaScan software for printing resin on 3D objects.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Gain 3D printing insights from Boeing, Jack Wolfskin and more at the TCT Conference @ Formnext. Get your pass here.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.