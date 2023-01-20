CMTC delivers additive manufacturing training to PCB manufacturer

CMTC

‘California’s Manufacturing Network’ California Manufacturing Technology Consulting (CMTC) announced on January 19 that it has provided additive manufacturing training to Mini Micro Stencil to help the company increase its in-house 3D printing capabilities, enabling improvements in productivity and reductions in lead time on 3D designs.

Mini Micro Stencil was started in 1994 by founder Gary Miller and is a veteran-owned, small operation. It provides printed circuit board (PCB) and surface mount technology (SMT) tools, as well as contract rework services for the military, aerospace, medical, commercial electronics and transportation industries.

The contract rework is a major portion of the company’s revenue, and is growing due to increasing military contracts, according to Mini Micro Stencil.

The company has worked with 2D CAD, performing some design work in-house, but for 3D design work, it had to seek outside resources. The lead time for outside contractors to perform the work was several days, and according to the company, it had no control over the timing or quality of the work.

Miller said he realised an opportunity to increase profitability and quality control as well as reduce customer lead times by improving his team’s internal 3D design expertise, allowing the expansion of its additive manufacturing proficiency for producing tooling needed for rework services.

In April 2022, Mini Micro Stencil began to work with CMTC’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Services (AMTS) Program to help its employees become more proficient in using 3D design software and additive manufacturing. CMTC instructors provided classroom instruction on the use of the OnShape program and ensured practical applications of the software by offering opportunities for students to design fixtures.

CMTC also provided design for AM training to help the company use 3D printing for making tools in house. It also provided an evaluation of the financial and improvement opportunities by incorporating advanced manufacturing into the company’s operations.

As a result of working with CMTC, Mini Micro Stencil purchased a new CAD station for the use of the OnShape 3D software for 2,000 USD, and an updated 3D printer for the production of jigs, fixtures, and other tools for the contract rework services for 700 USD.

The company says it also plans to purchase a 5,000 USD MakerBot machine in the next 12 months to increase its in-house AM capabilities. Mini Micro Stencil also says that is expecting to increase revenue by 10,000 USD in the next year, as well as retaining 10,000 USD in business that may have otherwise been lost to competitors with shorter lead times.

The company also estimates that it will save around 10,000 USD in contracted services and purchased goods, as well as investing 10,000 USD in new products and processes, 2,000 USD in additional workforce development, and 2,500 USD in other areas of the business to capitalise on its new AM capabilities.

