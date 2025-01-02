Colibrium Additive to streamline business; reports in Germany suggest significant layoffs

Colibrium Additive is set to lay off between 40-48% of employees, according to reports in Germany.

German newspaper Obermain-Tagblatt claims that a meeting of all employees based in Lichtenfels was held in December, with Colibrium leadership explaining significant job cuts would be necessary.

The report suggests between 160-192 people will be affected by the redundancies in the first quarter of 2025.

Colibrium Additive has neither confirmed or denied the existence of a workforce reduction plan, but has said there are plans to streamline its operations across its global business.

A Colibrium Additive spokesperson told TCT: “On 6 November 2024, Colibrium Additive submitted proposed changes to GE Aerospace’s European Works Council. Considering current conditions in the additive industry, we are proposing steps to streamline our business, so we are best positioned to serve our employees and customers.

“We appreciate the commitment of all our employees during this time, and regret having to take this action. Any changes that might impact the business are always made following consultation, as appropriate, with our employees and with our Works Council and other employee representatives.”