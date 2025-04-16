CONTEXT reports 'tough year' for AM industry with declines in 3D printer shipments in Q4 2024

The latest 3D printer shipment figures from CONTEXT paint a picture of a challenging last 12 months for the additive manufacturing (AM) industry.

Machines across every price class experienced a downturn in sales in the fourth quarter of 2024 with sales of industrial machines at the top end (those priced above $100,000) down by -6% and entry-level machines (priced below $2,500), which had previously seen 'explosive growth', down -10%.

“2024 was a tough year across the globe for many 3D printer system vendors, marked by macroeconomic pressures and a shifting competitive landscape,” said Chris Connery, VP of global analysis at CONTEXT. “But beneath the surface, there’s a clear sense of continued strong bottled-up demand that could reshape the industry in 2025 and beyond.”

While the industry had previously expected a rebound over the next 12 months, the report points to high inflation and interest rates, layoffs, M&A activity and tariff disputes as reasons for the downturn in sales but noted that global onshoring initiatives could lead to a new surge in demand, as and when interest rates drop.

For the whole of 2024, only the entry-level segment, driven by the popularity of brands such as Bambu Lab and Creality, saw an increase in shipments, up by 26% on 2023. This increase is thought to have placed a knock-on effect on the next price class of machines as professional ($2,500–$20,000) printers were down -15% on the previous year, while midrange ($20,000–$100,000) printer shipments decreased by −11%, and industrial systems were −17% down compared to 2023.

× Expand CONTEXT Yearly Global Industrial and Midrange 3D printer shipments

Key takeaways at a glance:

Industrial class

Vat photopolymerisation systems experienced 23% YoY growth.

Shipments of polymer systems in China were 53% higher than in Q4 2023, largely thanks to UnionTech.

Unit shipments dropped −14% YoY in North America.

Shipments for all categories of industrial polymer machines were down for the year: vat photo −30%, PBF −6%, material extrusion −16% and material jetting −10%.

For the year overall, all top 5 vendors in the metals industrial machine category were Chinese OEMs, with Bright Laser Technologies coming out on top in Q4.

However, Q4 2024 was equally weak for Western and Chinese manufacturers with shipments of metal PBF systems down −22% and −20%, respectively.

DED saw a boost, with a 15% rise in unit shipments – mostly thanks to Meltio.

PBF systems made up 71% of all industrial metal printers shipped in Q4 2024 but were down −20% YoY.

In terms of revenue, Western vendors performed better, with Nikon SLM Solutions taking the the global top spot with the highest revenues from industrial metal PBF.

The only vendors shipping more industrial metal printers in 2024 than in 2023 were Meltio, ZRapid Tech, Eplus3D and (marginally) TRUMPF.

The trend for large-format multi-laser systems bore fruit with strong revenue growth of 29% for Nikon SLM Solutions and 40% Eplus3D.

Midrange systems

Midrange printer shipments dropped −18% YoY in total during Q4 2024.

Material jetting saw a 25% increase in sales including a 100% YoY growth for Flashforge’s wax-based material jetting solution aimed at the jewellery market, which catapulted the technology to the top spot.

Eight of the top 10 vendors shipped fewer printers in 2024 than in 2023.

Flashforge and ZRapid Tech saw full-year shipment growth of +123% and +11%, respectively.

China was the top region for midrange printers in 2024.

× Expand CONTEXT Yearly Global Professional and Entry-level 3D printer shipments

Professional systems

Full-year shipments were down −37% YoY as sales from lower cost vendors impacted this higher price class.

In Q4, overall shipments were down −11% on Q4 2023.

However, shipments of material extrusion printers were down −40% while vat photo printers, led by a shift to MSLA processes, were up 18%.

In Q4 2024, the market split was 67% vat photopolymer and 33% extrusion.

Formlabs shipped 29% more machines in 2024 than in 2023.

Entry-level systems