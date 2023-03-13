Cooksongold partners with BAJ for next-gen jewellery 3D printing

× Expand Cooksongold

Cooksongold has announced a partnership with the British Academy of Jewellery (BAJ) which will see the jewellery supplier 3D print pieces designed by BAJ students.

The partnership will include a range of future-facing interactive activities and contests for BAJ students at various levels of study to provide them with valuable industry experience.

Cooksongold offers 3D print and cast service for precious metal jewellery. The company will 3D print a number of winning jewellery designs from Level 4 and 5 BAJ students using its software and machinery. The company will also hold a CAD masterclass for BAJ students for them to learn how to render jewellery designs as digital models.

“We are so excited about our collaboration with the BAJ to hopefully empower the next generation of jewellery makers with innovative 3D printing technologies and exciting competitions that will push the boundaries of their creativity,” said Nikesh Patel, Cooksongold’s Head of Marketing.

BAJ’s Interim Head of Academy Sally Collins added: “Our growing partnership with Cooksongold provides so many exciting and invaluable opportunities for our students. From offering masterclasses on techniques, contributing prizes to our Final Show, advising students on CAD techniques, and 3D printing student work, the partnership has gone from strength to strength. We can’t thank Cooksongold and the team enough for all their generosity and support for BAJ, and we really look forward to working together in the future.”

Jewellery made as part of the collaboration will be showcased to the public as part of BAJ’s Final Show exhibition later in the year. According to BAJ, the partnership is part of its commitment to offering its students live industry experience to deepen understanding of jewellery and boost their employability.

TCT recently spoke to Diamond Centre Wales about the company's incorporation of 3D printing into its jewellery manufacture operations.

