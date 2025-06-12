Czech Academy of Sciences institute installs Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 3D printer to support bioengineering research

× Expand Lithoz

The Institute of Physics of Materials of the Czech Academy of Sciences (IPM CAS) has installed a Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 printer to support research focused on the mechanical engineering of biological and bioinspired systems.

Based at the Institute of Physics of Materials of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Brno, researchers will use the machine to support the advanced engineering of hierarchical structures with sensory capabilities for use in biological and engineering applications as part of the MEBioSys project.

The MEBioSys project is co-funded by the EU and the Czech Republic’s Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports (MEYS) and is seeking to develop bioinspired sensor-integrated bone implants with conductive layers. With 3D printing, the researchers expect to enabl previously impossible three-dimensional structures, paving the way for smart ceramic medical devices capable of integrating piezoelectric sensor elements into the bioceramic structure. This, they suggest, will allow the performance of implants to be monitored within the body without the need for further invasive procedures.

"As a result of our previous work, we recognised the need for a multi-material 3D printing solution to produce the complex structures required for our research," said Dr. Zdeněk Chlup, Head of Brittle Fracture Group at IPM CAS. "The CeraFab Multi 2M30’s ability to print two materials in a single layer opens up a world of possibilities, especially in the integration of piezoelectric ceramics with metals and polymers. This technology will enable us to advance our research in ways we couldn’t before."

Researchers at IPM CAS will also utilise the CeraFab Multi 2M30 printer for a second research topic. This project will explore smart adaptive aircraft wings able to optimize vibration behaviour.