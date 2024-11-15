D3-AM to launch large-format LAB II ceramic 3D printer

× Expand D3-AM D3-AM LAB II ceramic 3D printer

Additive manufacturing start-up D3-AM GmbH will launch its new larger format LAB II 3D printer at Formnext.

The company, a subsidiary of the digital printing equipment specialist Durst Group, says the machine is able to print large or higher volumes of small, high-performance ceramic parts thanks to an expanded build volume of 400 x 480 x 160 mm (L x W x H).

The LAB II is built on D3’s Micro-Particle Jetting (MPJ) technology, which uses water-based suspensions to form green parts in a ‘drop by drop’, inkjet-based process. Parts can be sintered without debinding, and are said to be robust and can feature ‘delicate to thick, crack-free walls with thicknesses over 20 mm.’

Anna-Katharina Hofer, Head of Material Development at D3, said, “The continued use of water-based ceramic suspensions means that the debinding process is no longer an obstacle, further simplifying the production of ceramic components.”

According to D3, parts printed on the LAB II are thought to be well-suited to demanding applications in industries such as aerospace and semiconductor manufacturing.

“The MPJ technology opens up completely new areas in additive manufacturing of technical ceramics,” Stefan Waldner, Chief Product Officer at D3 added. “The in-house developed inkjet printhead technology is the key to process abrasive and dark ceramic base materials. This is unique in the AM industry.”

D3-AM can be found at Formnext 2024 from November 19-22 at Hall 11.1, C61. Get all of the latest updates from the event here.