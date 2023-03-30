Daemon3D Print to launch 3D printing initiative for teachers

× Expand Daemon3D Print

Daemon3D Print is launching a new initiative that equips and supports teachers to deliver highly effective lessons on how to use and apply 3D printers and scanners. It is aimed at both STEM and arts subjects specialists for key stages 3 and 4.

The initiative is part of Daemon3D’s Makerspace services, which have been developed to provide curriculum support in the use of 3D printers, laser cutters, 3D scanners, robotics, and supporting technologies and skills. The company says it offers ‘inspirational’ lesson plans and story-based course materials for schools. This is to help teachers generate interest and understanding in the technologies.

The company says that the Makerspace course materials can prepare students in KS3 and KS4 to develop the skills needed to take the next steps in their studies. An aim of Makerspace is to help teachers create and deliver engaging learning experiences so students of all abilities can find their strengths and realise their potential.

Mr. Fayokun, an Engineering Lecturer at Croydon College said: “We have noticed a significant difference in the mindset and abilities of student applicants from schools who have integrated makerspace technology and concepts within their curricula at key stages 3 and 4.”

The late Nicola Stokes, who as Director at Daemon3D played a key role in the development of the new initiative said: “Too many schools are left unsupported with their makerspace technologies such as 3D printers, laser cutters and scanners, meaning expensive kit is often left to gather dust in a corner.

“As part of our Makerspace service, we provide the technical support and educational tools needed for teachers to integrate their technology and deliver its full learning potential. We have seen this technology used by students in key stages 3 and 4, not just in STEM where you’d expect, but also in art and design, Techers are using our Makerspace package to increase students’ motivation and engagement through the use of our captivating lesson plans and storytelling themes.”

In issue 30.6 of TCT Europe in 2022, and in issue 8.6 of TCT North America, there was a feature on 3D printing in education, which included a new 3D printer made for schools, and an interview with CREATE Education.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.