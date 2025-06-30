Dassault Systèmes and Patrick Jouin unveil optimised 3D printed chair design

Expand Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes and French designer Patrick Jouin have developed a lightweight and functional chair using the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and 3D printing technology.

Ta.Tamu, the partners say, serves as a proof of concept for 'emerging generative design processes that combine AI-powered virtual twins and the frugal use of materials to drive the generative economy.'

The chair is the result of a four-year collaboration between Jouin and Dassault Systèmes. By combining Jouin's design approach with the capabilities of the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, they believe they have redefined how a chair could be conceived, challenging traditional design methods and inventing 'new ways to minimise matter.'

To push 'formal and structural limits', Dassault and Jouin carried out a lifecycle assessment early in the process, with the aesthetics of Ta.Tamu being inspired by biomimicry and the structural logic of the human body. In particular, the designers were taking heed of bone density and joint articulation. The result is a lattice structure that weighs just 8.6 pounds (3.9 kg), can support 220 pounds (100 kg), and can be 3D printed in a flat, folded position without needing assembly.

Deploying an AI-powered visual twin, the behaviour of the complex assembled components were modelled and simulated, with topological optimisation refining 'every joint, unfolding articulation, and zone of pressure and support.' As they progressed through the project, the design was evolving with each change updated and visible in the virtual twin. What Dassault and Jouin have launched this week is what they describe as an 'optimal design' where gesture, function, and structure converge in a chair that weighs 75% less than it would have weighed at full density.

“Nature uses only the energy and materials it needs. We wanted to apply this very simple philosophy to the development of Ta.Tamu,” said Jouin. “With the help of new collaborative technologies of Dassault Systèmes, we are now able to come up with new ideas and make them possible, creating more efficiently while producing less waste, right from the design process.”

“To improve the world we live in, we have to change the way we produce, design and use materials. Ta.Tamu represents a call to action for industry to embrace a generative economy instead of continuing to create without limits,” said Anne Asensio, Vice President Design Experience, Dassault Systèmes. “Ta.Tamu was created with the technology used to innovate sustainably in industrial contexts. As a science-based company, we want to create value for society in every aspect of people’s lives through our 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Design processes integrating modelling and simulation from the start lead to innovations that improve real life.”