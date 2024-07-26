Dassault Systèmes & ASICS to pilot 3D printed personalised sockliner service

Dassault Systèmes and ASICS have opened a studio in Paris to test a new service providing personalised sockliners on-demand.

The products will be personalised for individual foot shape, with 3D printing technology used to produce the sockliners.

The ASICS Personalization Studio is an ultra-compact factory, with a modular structure combining Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform and virtual twin technology with ASICS’ proprietary technology in sports. Together, the partners have said they are offering on-site, on-demand manufacturing of shoe parts to meet the exact specifications of any user.

ASICS will leverage its proprietary know-how, supported by Dassault Systèmes’ modelling and simulation technology, to design the shape of sockliners based on individual foot shape data modelled and simulated on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Advanced 3D printing technology is then used to create the sockliner, with a thick lattice structure made from a highly flexible material layered to provide ‘excellent breathability and softness.’ The exact level of softness can be varied for any part of the foot, which aids physical recovery by reducing strain, while also improving performance.

ASICS plans to carry out operational tests and monitor user satisfaction as part of a trial run for a wider commercial release. In 2025, the ASICS Personalization Studio will be transferred to Japan for further testing, and, in the future, the company will consider applying the technology to other footwear products besides sockliners.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Dassault Systèmes on the ASICS Personalization Studio. Our partnership leverages the advanced technology and expertise of two industry-leading companies to provide optimal value to each customer, helping them live healthier, happier lives with products that respond to their individual needs,” said Mitsuyuki Tominaga, President and COO, Representative Director of ASICS.

“We share ASICS’ commitment to innovations that improve health and well-being. Our partnership reflects this by demonstrating a holistic approach to manufacturing that prioritizes the consumer experience,” added Pascal Daloz, CEO, Dassault Systèmes. “It also shows how the virtual world is catalysing the 21st century economy. Through their foundation in science, our virtual twins enable industry to not only improve the performance and the experience of products but to advance more sustainable business models.”