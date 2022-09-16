Desktop Health and Keystone Industries announce partnership to create dental resins for Einstein 3D printer

Desktop Health and Keystone Industries

Desktop Health, a healthcare business within Desktop Metal, and Keystone Industries have announced a partnership to make a range of Keystone 3D printing dental resins available on Desktop Health’s Einstein printer, beginning with KeySplint Soft.

KeySplint Soft is an FDA-510(k) cleared 3D printing resin for the fabrication of flexible nightguards, dental splints, and bleaching trays. This DLP-optimised resin combines strength needed for the protection of teeth with added flexibility. Keystone says it also has a transparent and aesthetic appearance.

Through the partnership, the companies will bring established resins with innovative print platforms. The two says it will deliver the highest productivity, precision and performance 3D printing solutions to the dental market. Other resins that the companies aim to validate include KeySprint Hard, KeyOrtho IBT, KeyDenture Try-In, and KeyMask.

“We are excited to work with Keystone Industries to make market-leading and trusted third-party resins available on our breakthrough Einstein 3D printer for dental clinicians and labs,” said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. “We believe this partnership will help accelerate the adoption of digital solutions in the dental industry by bringing new levels of precision and productivity to advanced materials for a range of applications.”

One of the aims of Keystone is to validate its KeyPrint line of dental resins in what it says are the most innovative and widely adopted 3D printers for the dental market. The Einstein printer uses Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology, and Desktop Health claims that it has all the key features essential to superior 3D printing.

The NanoFit 385 technology is used for the fit, finish and clarity of its prints. The Hyperprint technology is equipped to harness the power of heat and closed-loop processing, allowing the Einstein to fabricate dental applications at what the company claims is up to 50% faster than its predecessor.

“Desktop Health and its Einstein 3D printer fits well within the scope of our premium partnerships, and we were able to quickly validate the Einstein as KeyPrint Compatible, including with our leading KeySplint Soft material for flexible night guards and splints,” said Ira Rosenau, President of Keystone’s dental division. “We are looking forward to working with the creative Desktop Health team to offer dental professionals an excellent combination of innovative resins with a reliable, high-performance platform like Einstein.”

The Einstein series of printers was launched in February of this year.

