Desktop Metal and Evonik expand partnership and qualify photopolymer on large format 3D printers

Desktop Metal and Evonik have announced they have expanded their collaboration on photopolymer and materials development with the qualification of INFINAM ST 6100 L on the ETEC Xtreme 8K and the Pro XL.

Evonik INFINAM ST 6100 L has an ultimate tensile strength (UTS) of 90 MPa, a flexural stress of 135 MPa, and heat deflection temperature of 120°C. The company says the material also delivers ‘exceptional’ accuracy, surface finish, and resistance to many chemicals and UV degradation.

“Desktop Metal is delighted to add Evonik and its INFINAM material to our highly selective portfolio of polymers, as we continue to offer customers the flagship material solutions in each performance class, ranging from stiff rigid plastics to high strength-to-weight ratio elastomers and foams,” said Walter Voit, Senior Vice President for Polymer Materials at Desktop Metal. “Our hardware systems offer the size, speed, and quality required for high-throughput Additive Manufacturing 2.0 production of premium photoresins like ST 6100L.”

Vitor Lavini, Head of Evonik’s photopolymer market segment in the company’s Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field said: “Collaboration with customers and partners is an important driver of innovation for us. The validation of ST 6100 L on Desktop Metal’s printers – especially the ETEC Xtreme 8K – fits with Evonik’s vision that larger and faster DLP printers will increase productivity, substantially reduce costs per part, and enable series production in the long run.”

The properties offered by INFINAM ST 6100 L make the material ideal for 3D printed production of moulds, models, and tooling, as well as end-use parts in the aerospace, automotive, or electronics industries according to the company.