Digital manufacturing provider Prototek acquires Prototype Solutions Group

Prototek Holdings LLC, a leading North American digital manufacturing provider of CNC machining, sheet metal and industrial 3D printing announced on August 3 that it has acquired Prototype Solutions Group (PSG).

PSG is a leading provider of quick-turn prototyping in CNC, additive and cast manufacturing located in Menomonie, northern Wisconsin, about one hour east of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The acquisition of PSG follows Prototek's acquisitions of Midwest Prototyping last year and ProtoCAM in June.

Prototek now has three locations in Wisconsin. PSG joins Midwest Prototyping and Prototek’s Grafton centre, adding additional capabilities and capacity to Protek’s Midwest operations.

Midwest Prototyping is Prototek’s additive manufacturing division headquarters. The facility in Grafton is a sheet metal and machining operation.

Alan Anderson, co-founder and President of PSG, will become a strategic operational advisor to Prototek under CEO, Bill Gress. He will continue, along with his management team, to oversee day-to-day operations at the Menomonie location.

“Al and his team have built a great business in PSG,” said Bill Gress, CEO of Prototek. “They have continued to grow and evolve in the last 17 years into a truly impressive organisation and their synergies with Prototek are undeniable. I’m confident that they will be instrumental in bolstering our continued effort to build a best-in-class, one-stop digital manufacturing solution.”

The addition of PSG adds various additional methods to the already broad rapid prototyping capabilities of Prototek. Prototek will continue to operate in all 11 current US facilities, with over 300 employees and more than 250,000 square feet of manufacturing workspace.

“I’m very excited to work with Bill and the Prototek team to grow this organisation. I have enjoyed my years helping to build PSG, but the opportunity to leverage the resources and capabilities of a larger organisation to realise a broader vision was the logical next step,” said Alan Anderson.

Anderson concluded: “What Prototek is trying to do by becoming a comprehensive leader in the digital manufacturing space is something I wanted my company to be part of, and I’m really excited for the career growth opportunities this affords my team here at PSG.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

