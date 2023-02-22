DoD’s National Security Innovation Capital awards $1.5m to New Frontier Aerospace

× Expand New Frontier Aerospace Mjölnir Rocket Engine

National Security Innovation Capital (NSIC) has awarded a $1.5m contract extension to New Frontier Aerospace (NFA) to complete the development of NFA’s revolutionary 3D printed Mjölnir rocket engine.

NFA says the extension is the next step after its successful delivery of Mjölnir’s first component, developed under an initial 750,000 USD contract awarded in August 2021.

“Based on NFA’s performance in designing, 3D printing and testing the first, key component of the Mjölnir full-flow staged combustion engine in less than a year, we are pleased NSIC sees the enormous potential in the continued development and competition of Mjölnir,” said Bill Bruner, NFA CEO.

The Mjölnir rocket engine’s architecture represents a ‘revolutionary’ new class of rocket engine with the reliability and operability of today’s aircraft engines, according to the company. With the support from NSIC, the remaining engine components will be designed, printed and tested, with a hot fire of the completed engine targeted by May 2024.

The development of the Mjölnir rocket engine serves as the initial stage of NFA’s overall plan to build a hypersonic aircraft for delivering passengers and cargo safely to any airport or ventiport on earth in less than two hours, as stated in the press release announcing the contract extension.

The 3D printed, Mjölnir-powered hypersonic aircraft from New Frontier Aerospace will be fuelled with renewably sourced liquid gas, with net negative greenhouse gas emissions.

National Security Innovation Capital is a Department of Defense (DoD) program that provides funding to early-stage hardware setups commercialising dual-use technologies critical to US national security and economic competitiveness according to the organisation.

