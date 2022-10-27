Dyndrite and SLM Solutions set to cooperate on full support for SLM Solutions metal 3D printing machines

Dyndrite + SLM Solutions

Dyndrite has announced a collaboration with SLM Solutions to support the SLM file format within Dyndrite’s Application Development Kit (ADK).

SLM says that through Dyndrite, its customers will be able to design parameters based on unique aspects, or their unique needs, developing new IP, protecting any know-how, and gaining competitive advantage.

Dyndrite’s ADK provides GPU-powered 3D CAD-to-print software development. The company also provides the software power for generating toolpaths and rasterizing 3D data for additive manufacturing processes, including photopolymers and laser powder bed. Also, through an integrated Python API, the company says it brings full automation of CAD-to-print data workflows at a speed that can meet challenging data requirements.

“The future of additive manufacturing is open,” said Harshil Goel, CEO, Dyndrite. “Only through democratisation will the industrialisation of additive manufacturing advance at a faster pace. Innovators need to rapidly experiment, protect their IP and be able to bring new solutions to market. SLM Solutions’ open architecture is an exemplar for the market.”

According to Dyndrite, SLM single and multi-optic support will be immediately incorporated immediately incorporated directly within its ADK. The two will work together to ensure that users can fully create SLM parameters and toolpaths to fit their needs. Dyndrite says that this will maximise materials development and application or part-specific build rate strategies.

“At SLM, we enable and promote end-to-end AM solutions; it’s crucial to the success of our customers that this also entails materials and process parameters as essential ingredients outside the machine itself,” said Garett Purdon, Vice President of NA Sales at SLM Solutions. “SLM Solutions’ Open Architecture initiative enables Dyndrite and others to manipulate and make adjustments in order to provide our install base a competitive edge in their segment, adding software as a weapon in their arsenal.”

