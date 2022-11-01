Dyndrite incorporates OVF open-source data format within ADK and LPBF products

Dyndrite has announced its support for the Open Vector Format (OVF) developed by RWTH Aachen University Chair Digital Additive Production DAP within its Dyndrite Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) software.

OVF is an open-source data format developed by RWTH Aachen University scientists to provide a streamlined, info-rich data link between the digital and physical process. It is said to enable a robust and efficient manufacturing process, while also offering ‘a number of advantages over existing formats like CLI and 3MF.’

Based on the widely used serialisation technology Protocol Buffers (Protobuf), which handles the transfer of information from complex structured data objects into a byte system, OVF provides an open and flexible format for controlling a laser with a galvanometer scanner. RWTH University says it supports scanfield arrays as well as additional machine axis controls, while also offering a compact binary storage of all data and flexible forward and backward compatibility.

LPBF process-relevant metadata around manufacturing parameters, laser powder and scanning speed can be efficiently transported along the process chain with OVF, with a broad portfolio of tools that cover file conversion to OVF files; integrity check routines; and contour, parameter and layer checks are available on the OVF Github.

Dyndrite believes the development of OVF at RWTH Aachen University solves a problem in that there is no standard format for the output data of LPBF processes. By partnering with RWTH Aachen University, Dyndrite has incorporated OVF export capability directly within its Application Development Kit (ADK) and LPBF products.

“Dyndrite’s core vision is to change how geometry is created, transformed and transmitted on a computer,” commented Harshil Goel, Dyndrite CEO. “The OVF format is a very logical step towards improving how complex structured toolpath data can be transmitted in a performant and compact way. Only through open source advances like OVF can additive manufacturing improve its adoption, democratisation and industrialisation rate.”

“We developed OVF because there was no satisfactory format for 2.5-dimensional data that was both open-readable and contained additional information besides the actual toolpath,” offered, Moritz Kolter, Group Manager Digital Production, RWTH Aachen University Chair Digital Additive Production DAP. “OVF, however, is able to process data after slicing in a performant, readable manner and is also able to link other information such as 3D part data or metadata. This is especially important in order to have a fully linked end-to-end data chain that will drive the industrialisation of AM. For example, we use it for advanced production planning or part orientation algorithms to further promote the sustainable and efficient use of technologies such as LPBF.”

