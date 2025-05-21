Ecosistema GO! consortium launched to support adoption of additive manufacturing in Spain

× Expand Ecosistema GO!

A new consortium to support the adoption of additive manufacturing in Spain has been launched, with HP, Meltio and Addimat among the member companies.

Ecosistema GO! Will be supported by the Center for the Development of Industrial Technology (CDTI) through the call for grants to Innovation Ecocsystems based on Networks of Excellence Cervera. Leitat Technological Center, a non-profit technological solutions organisation, will lead the consortium as coordinator with HP, Meltio, Addimat, Aitiip Centro Tecnológico, Idonial and Aimen all contributing.

Together they will work to strengthen the transfer of knowledge, promote the industrial deployment of additive manufacturing, and boost the nation’s adoption of the technology. To this end, the consortium is developing a map of capabilities that will gather technological resources, infrastructures, lines of specialisation and R&D projects related to 3D printing in Spain. This tool, the members believe, will make it possible to identify strengths, detect opportunities for collaboration and guide strategic investment and technological development decisions. Sector workshops in areas such as automotive, energy and aerospace will also be organised to allow success stories to be shared and adoption strategies developed.

Conceived as an open initiative with other parties able to contribute, the Ecosistema GO! Consortium has a planned duration until December 2025.

“Ecosistema GO! Represents a unique opportunity to align capabilities, generate synergies and accelerate the real incorporation of additive manufacturing in Spanish industry,” said David Adrover Iglesias, General Secretary of IAM3DHUB, operated and managed by Leitat. “Our commitment is clear: to promote a collaborative network that converts knowledge into concrete, accessible and sustainable solutions for the productive sectors. This project allows us to take a decisive step towards a more agile, innovative and resilient industry, and to promote its adoption and impact on the industry at a national level.”