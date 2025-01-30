Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University installs first Lithoz CeraFab Multi 3D printing system in the USA

× Expand Lithoz

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has installed the first Lithoz CeraFab Multi 3D printing system in the USA.

The machine will be operated at the university’s Daytona Beach Campus, supporting research in advanced aerospace and lunar exploration technologies.

Lithoz's CeraFab Multi 2M30 is a multi-material platform can combine ceramic material with another ceramic or metal. The machine's multi-material capacity, as well as its ability to facilitate complex geometrical features, has already helped Embry-Riddle to produce bio-inspired patterns for NASA challenges. These bio-inspired patterns were said to mitigate dust adhesion on lunar surfaces and were modeled after hydrophobic surfaces like the lotus leaf.

The machine is now set to 'drive a wide array of research initiatives' at the university, including the development of wear-resistant coatings for lunar exploration systems and functional sensors to support in-situ resource utilisation.

Dr. Seetha Raghavan, Professor of Aerospace Engineering at Embry-Riddle, said: "The Lithoz CeraFab Multi 2M30 enables our researchers to manufacture ceramics with intricate geometric features across scales with remarkable precision. Its capability to print combinations of ceramics tailored for specific needs is pivotal in accelerating material design.”