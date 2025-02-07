ENCY Software priorities additive manufacturing with new 1.0.5 update

× Expand ENCY Software ENCY Software launches 1.0.5 update.

ENCY Software has unveiled its new 1.0.5 update for ENCY and ENCY Robot. The CAD/CAM/OLP solution developer’s latest update brings a host of new features with a specific focus on improving additive manufacturing operations.

By adding the new corner feed feature, ENCY’s users gain complete control over extrusion or deposition rates throughout the entire operation. This helps to minimise material wastage and optimise efficiency, with less material used and a reduction in finishing work.

1.0.5 update improvements:

Improvements to tooltips for the Approaches/Retracts parameter group and tooltips for the Chamfering operation.

New visualisation of the workpiece attached to the robot's sixth axis for painting operations when the guide curve vector changes in the Job Assignment.

Users now can remove holes from surfaces in the 3D model simplifier for MachineMaker.

Added tool overhang parameters in the Machining Report window.

Manual sorting can define the machining sequence in the Chamfering as well as the machining sequence in the Cladding 5D operation.

Newly added parameters for extending or trimming toolpaths in the Swarf operation.

Better toolpath calculation algorithms for the 5D Roughing operation.

Overhauled menu for creating new projects in the current tab in ENCY Tuner.

Finally, there is a new Tool Direction parameter for outputting to the NC program (Fanuc) for mill-turn machines with a rotary head.

Additionally, the upgrade comes with a series of fixes addressing known issues with the aim of providing a more stable and seamless user experience.