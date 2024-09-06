Endeavor 3D achieves ITAR status for polymer and metal additive manufacturing services

× Expand Endeavor 3D

Contract manufacturer Endeavor 3D has achieves International Traffic in Arms Registration (ITAR) status for metal and polymer additive manufacturing services.

The latest registration, along with ISO 9001:2015 certification, will, according to Endeavor 3D, enable the company to deepen its commercial business in aerospace, energy, defence, and supply chain manufacturing.

ITAR is a set of US government regulations that control the import, export, and manufacturing of defence products, services, and activities. The purpose of ITAR, which is administered by the US Department of State, is to protect national security and advance American foreign policy interests. As it relates to Endeavor 3D, ITAR regulations include the secure handling of technical data and process control of equipment, components, materials and software to properly support relevant manufacturing needs.

"Endeavor 3D has strengthened its technology capabilities and operational systems to better support the US Defense Industrial Base," said Phil Arnold, Endeavor 3D Chief Executive Officer. "The ITAR is an important milestone that bolsters our commitment to American manufacturing and innovation. We believe that our portfolio of advanced polymer and metal additive manufacturing services compliment major initiatives in defence, energy, and supply chain manufacturing."