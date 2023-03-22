Endeavour 3D joins list of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners

× Expand Endeavour 3D HP and Endeavor 3D; Chris Reeves, Ramon Pastor, Devin Mourey, Phil Arnold, Wayne Davey, Tim Marchbanks, & Tibor Gyorfi

Endeavour 3D, an additive contract manufacturer, has been joined the list of HP’s Digital Manufacturing Partners. Endeavour was already a member of the HP Digital Manufacturing Network (DMN), but has now been promoted to the invite-only group offering a full suite of HP Jet Fusion 3D printing capabilities.

“Endeavour 3D is demonstrating the power of using 3D printing to reimagine manufacturing,” said Wayne Davey, Global Head of Sales and Go-to-Market, 3D Printing Solutions. “The combination of Endeavour’s vision and expertise with HP’s 3D printing capabilities gives customers a path to scale sustainable production and realise business results. We are excited to see the market impact Endeavour 3D and its customers deliver.”

HP says that this certification for Endeavour 3D positions it as one of the premiere providers of ‘best-in-class’ Multi Jet Fusion part quality and manufacturing expertise. HP DMN members awarded with the HP Digital Manufacturing Partner distinction are certified by HP with an evaluation and onsite assessment.

“Joining this short list of HP Digital Manufacturing Partners is an important milestone for our company,” said Endeavour 3D CEO Phil Arnold. “Our deep relationship with HP continues to expand with a singular shared vision, to support the next generation of designers, engineers, and manufacturers with our experienced relationship-centric team of skilled additive professionals and full manufacturing capabilities. The foundation of our operation is to offer end-to-end prototyping and production services 24/7 that exceed existing quality standards.”

Endeavour 3D’s 65,000 square foot facility, dedicated to advanced 3D printing technologies in Douglasville, GA, is outfitted with in-house testing laboratory equipment and quality control systems.

Endeavour 3D is engaged and collaborating with leaders in the aerospace, automotive and medical device market offering PA 12, PA 12 White, PA 11, and TPU 3D printing materials required for product development and production applications.

HP spoke to TCT at Formnext 2022 about the company hitting the milestone of 170 million 3D printed parts.

