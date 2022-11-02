EOS launches Contract Manufacturing Network with an initial 7 EMEA-based partners

× Expand EOS Contract Manufacturing Network - 1

EOS has announced the launch of its new Contract Manufacturing Network, with an initial seven EMEA-based partners.

While the network will be expanded globally, EOS is launching the service in Europe, the Middle East and Africa with FKM, Erpro, Volum-E, Pankl, Materialise, Oerlikon and Hasenauer & Hesser revealed as the first members. As it broadens to other geographies, EOS expects more partners to be announced in the coming months.

The EOS new Contract Manufacturing Network is said to build on the offerings of its existing partner network, with customers able to approach the network for support when prototyping parts, or additively manufacturing components in volumes of up to 1,000 parts.

Companies that have joined or would like to join the network undergo a thorough evaluation, in which they must meet criteria set out by EOS. In addition to currently serving customers across EMEA, partners must have a minimum of five EOS systems installed from the latest generation of machines; process EOS or EOS ecosystem powder; and have a proven quality management system that complies with ISO 9001, while also meeting defined KPIs on areas such as customer satisfaction, scrap rates and on-time delivery. EOS insists on partners running the latest generation of machines because it offers tools to ensure remote service as part of a preventative maintenance programme, and suggests using EOS or EOS ecosystem powder to ‘maintain the network’s clearly defined quality promise.’

“We want our customers to be successful. When outsourcing their AM production to a partner from the Contract Manufacturing Network, small series customers will get the same EOS quality and industry expertise all our customers are used to,” commented Markus Glasser, Senior Vice President EMEA at EOS. “Our network partners are also able to act as pilot users for new technology developments at EOS, giving us valuable input and together developing the innovations that will shape the future of AM.”

EOS Contract Manufacturing Network partners will be included to the MakerVerse partner hub, an EOS branded platform on MakerVerse. Here, network partners will be able to expand their reach to potential end-customers while, EOS claims, making the ordering process as easy as possible.

