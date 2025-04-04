EOS & Godrej Enterprises Group sign MOU to develop additive manufacturing capability for India's space sector

Expand EOS Maneck Behramkamdin & Vinu Vijayan sign partnership agreement at Aeroindia 2025.

EOS and the aerospace business of Godrej Enterprises Group have entered a strategic partnership to develop an additive manufacturing-based partnership focused on the Indian aviation and space industries.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and will aim to deliver functionally enhanced products.

To this end, Godrej Enterprises Group and EOS will build the technical capabilities and production capacities required to establish a robust AM-based aviation and space supply chain to serve Indian and global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). As a first step, the partners will pursue the application of large-scale multi-laser AM technology for production.

“This partnership represents a strategic step towards future readiness,” said Maneck Behramkamdin, executive vice president and business head of the aerospace business of Godrej & Boyce, a part of Godrej Enterprises Group. “3D printing is driving a paradigm shift in aerospace design, enabling us to create complex shapes and sizes through a single printing process. We are committed to expanding our portfolio of 'green' products while improving manufacturing value through material efficiency and streamlined processes.”

India has a storied past when it comes to space exploration and technology, reaching Mars' orbit on the first attempt, being the first to soft land on the Moon’s south pole, and recently achieving its 100th launch. With the nation's aerospace sector growing, Godrej Enterprises has positioned itself as a leading manufacturer, with facilities for cryo-engine assemblies and satellite thrusters supporting several projects.

The company is now aligning with EOS to further bolster its space manufacturing capacity.

“AM has brought about an undeniable transformation of the space industry,” said Vinu Vijayan, director of EOS India. “We are already seeing examples of conventionally manufactured assemblies consisting of more than 100 parts being simplified via AM into a mere three or four parts for ease of assembly, manufactured as needed, and resulting in reduced complexity and costs. We have also succeeded in developing and certifying the first flight-safety-critical, Class 2 titanium part for a passenger aircraft – the highest level of qualifications for aerospace.”

Dr. Ankit Saharan, director metals technology of global Additive Minds, added: “This is such a natural partnership and ultimately marks a significant milestone in the advancement of AM in India. Now we move forward, working closely with Godrej and our Additive Minds applied engineering team to qualify production that meets the stringent quality requirements of space and aviation applications, while also playing a pivotal role in building the next generation workforce in additive manufacturing – an essential factor in the success of the Government of India’s Make in India initiative.”