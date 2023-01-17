Essentium appoints new CFO & CCO

× Expand Essentium Essentium CFO COO - 1 Essentium CFO Edna Garcia, left, and COO Will Chiang, right.

Essentium has announced the appointment of Edna Garcia as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Will Chiang as Chief Operations Officer (COO).

The new appointees will work to contribute to the commercial and operational success of Essentium, while also overseeing ‘new key strategic initiatives’ that have been designed to ‘fuel the growth and value of additive manufacturing.’

In her role as CFO, Garcia will lead the company’s financial activities as the company looks to accelerate growth and execute its open additive manufacturing ecosystem plan. Before Essentium, Garcia was Vice President, Controller at Onit, while she has also held senior financial roles at B2B Legal Management and PepsiCo.

Chiang, meanwhile, has been tasked with building ‘frictionless global operations’ to deliver a ‘seamless experience’ to Essentium customers. In his role as COO, he will lead the Operations, IT, Legal, and Supply Chain functions of the business. Chiang joined Essentium in 2017 and previously held the Vice President of Global Supply Chain role. Prior to that, he held several senior positions at Jabil, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Mophie and Foxlink.

“Edna and Will are seasoned executives with an exemplary track record of driving operation and financial performance,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel. “Their experience, discipline, and performance-driven leadership will be instrumental in executing our strategy and driving long-term value for our customers. I look forward to working with them to achieve our next wave of accelerate growth in the AM industry.”

The arrival of Garcia and Chiang follows the announcement of Darren Shackelford as VP of Service Delivery support in 2021 and the promotion of Elisa Teipel to Chief Technology Officer after Jeffrey Lumetta’s departure. Among the new strategic initiatives that Essentium might be looking for the new arrivals to drive is the ePOD on-demand additive manufacturing service announced by TCT late last year.

