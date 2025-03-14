Euro PM2025 Congress & Exhibition to be held in Glasgow

× Expand European Powder Metallurgy Association

The next European Powder Metallurgy Congress and Exhibition will take place in Glasgow, UK from 14 to 17 September 2025.

Glasgow is a vibrant city known for its rich industrial heritage, stunning Victorian and art nouveau architecture, and dynamic arts scene. Situated on the River Clyde, it’s Scotland's largest city and a hub for innovation, culture, and education. Home to world-class museums, such as the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Riverside Museum, Glasgow also boasts a lively music and culinary scene. The city is famed for its friendly locals and warm hospitality, making it an inviting destination for visitors.

Euro PM2025 will be held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), a leading conference and events centre renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque location on the banks of the River Clyde. With its versatile spaces and modern facilities, the SEC offers a dynamic setting for events, with an impressive mix of architecture, surrounded by numerous hotels.

The Scottish Event Campus (SEC) is easily accessible via Glasgow International Airport (GLA), located just about 13 km from the venue. Glasgow is served by 2 other international airports: Glasgow Prestwick Airport (PIK) and Edinburgh Airport (EDI). Find more information about travelling to Glasgow here.

Euro PM2025 Congress – Call for papers

The Call for Papers has been launched on 30 October 2024 for this all-strand event. Be sure to take advantage of this opportunity to promote your sector and the technology within it in the best way possible by submitting an abstract. Abstracts can be submitted online until Wednesday 15 January 2025 only.

The programme of plenary, keynote, oral and poster presentations will focus on all aspects of PM:

Powder: Powder Production, Powder Characterisation and Properties

Consolidation Technologies: Compaction and Sintering, MIM, HIP, Field Assisted Sintering Technologies, AM Beam Based Technologies, AM Sinter Based Technologies, Powder Deposition Technologies and other Consolidation Technologies

Materials: Ferrous Materials, Non Ferrous Materials, Light Materials, High Temperature Materials, Functional Materials, Hardmetals and cermets, Ultrahard Materials and other PM Materials

Applications: Biomedical, Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Tooling and other PM Applications

Tools for improving PM: Test & Evaluation, Secondary Operations, Design & Modelling, Sustainability & Circularity, Health & Safety, Digitalisation and other Tools for improving PM

The full breakdown of these strands can be found on our website at: https://europm2025.com/topics/

Important Dates:

Abstract submission deadline: 15 January 2025

Technical Programme Committee meeting: 19 February 2025

Notification of acceptance: 05 March 2025

Full paper submission deadline: 30 April 2025

All accepted papers will be published in the conference proceedings, and selected Keynote papers will be considered for publication in the journal EDP Sciences. Find more information and submit your abstract at: https://europm2025.com/call-for-papers/

Euro PM2025 Exhibition

The Euro PM2025 Exhibition, held Monday to Wednesday, will take place alongside the Congress. With exhibition sales already open, EPMA are welcoming enquiries to fill the remaining space in the 4000-square-metre Exhibition Hall. Those looking to join the Exhibition are encouraged to do so as soon as possible, as prices for stands will increase in January 2025 – reserve your space now to ensure your early discount is applied.

Located within the conference centre, and with easy access to the Technical Sessions, delegate lunch and refreshment facilities, the Euro PM2025 Exhibition will be the ideal location for positive and profitable delegate and exhibitor integration.

Further information on this year’s event, including a current exhibition floor plan, or to sign up to join the Euro PM2025 Mailing List, to receive Euro PM2025 Congress & Exhibition Updates can all be found here.