EVO 3D partners with ADAXIS and REV3RD to expand robotic pellet 3D printing range

UK-based 3D printer reseller EVO 3D has announced an expansion to its EVO TECH 3D Robot Printing Cell range.

The pellet 3D printing packages allow users to deploy various robot, extruder and software combinations, to achieve high throughputs and production at scale.

In addition to the initial offering built with robot manufacturer KUKA, robotic 3D printing software developer Ai Build, and Canadian OEM Dyze Design, the firm has now announced new partners, ADAXIS and REV3RD.

According to EVO 3D the French-Swedish robotics software company and large-scale 3D printing start-up have been ‘carefully selected’ to add their products to its EVO TECH 3D Robot Printing Cell lineup.

The partnerships are part of a goal to build on the company’s automated pellet 3D printing offering. ADAXIS is best known for developing a software that makes it easier for robotics users to configure their machinery for 3D printing. The company’s AdaOne platform offers simulation and multi-axis path planning functionalities, and is compatible with brands such as KUKA, ABB and Fanuc.

REV3RD specialises in the 3D printing of large-scale structures from recycled materials. In its efforts to optimise this process, the firm has developed its own 3D printers, which use industrial CNC motion control systems and servo drives on all axes, to increase speed and reliability. REV3RD also markets high-throughput pellet extruders with outputs as high as 40 kilos per hour according to the company.

At the launch of EVO 3D’s technology, it brought its products: Small but Mighty, Long Arm and Long Arm Heavy to market. These have now been superseded by its Long Arm Pulsar, Extended Arm REV3RD, and Sliding Arm CEAD editions.

Fitted with Dyze, REV3RD and CEAD extruders respectively, each of these features a different capacity and extrusion rate, which allows customers to choose that which suits their project needs.

The 1,000mm3 Long Arm Pulsar edition can extrude materials at a pace of up to 2.5 kilos per hour, but the slightly larger Strong Arm REV3RD edition can hit higher speeds of 25 kilos per hour.

EVO 3D’s approach has seen it attract customers such as the National Manufacturing Institute of Scotland, the University of Cambridge, and the London Electric Vehicle Company.

Since its launch in 2021, EVO 3D has raised over 250,000 GBP towards its expansion. The company has also joined with Evolution Sales and Marketing in an attempt to strengthen its 3D printing offering, particularly within the automotive, aerospace, industrial and prototyping markets.

EVO 3D says that pellet 3D printing offers ‘a number of advantages’ over filament-based alternatives, as they can unlock higher throughputs and access to a wider range of polymers, as well as reduced material costs according to the company. EVO 3D claims that depending on the amount used, pellets can cost anywhere from 65-90% less than filaments made from the same plastic.

ADAXIS was named as one of 12 companies partnering with Meltio for hybrid and robotic additive manufacturing adoption.

