Evolve Additive appoints Jeff Blank as CEO; Joe Allison steps up to Chairman

Evolve Additive Solutions has announced Jeff Blank as its new Chief Executive Officer following a two-year term served by industry veteran Joe Allison.

Allison had spent much of his career working in additive manufacturing services, before becoming an investor in such companies as Evolve Additive Solutions. Evolve Additive came to market in 2018 having been spun out of Stratasys to commercialise the Selective Toner Electrophotographic Process, which uses electrophotographic imaging and deposition, as well as heat, pressure and cooling, to fuse the material together and build parts layer by layer.

Throughout the last two years, Evolve says Allison guided the company through numerous milestones, including ‘significant product advancements and early commercial growth,’ and, notably, the appointment of his successor as COO in August 2022.

As Alison steps up to become the Chairman if Evolve’s Board of Directors, Blank will now transition from his role as COO into CEO. Blank is said to bring a wealth of experience to his new role, with a strong product development background in 2D printing being compounded by experience as an engineering and operations executive in the additive manufacturing space.

“I joined Evolve two years ago because I believe in the combination of our technology and people – and their unique abilities to address critical gaps in scaling additive manufacturing for production,” said Blank. “Evolve, and our STEP technology, are at the beginning of an incredible journey to deliver immense value in manufacturing. My vision is that soon we will see STEP on factory floors right alongside injection moulding machines.”