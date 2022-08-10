Evolve Additive Solutions hires Jeff Blank as COO to lead engineering and operation teams

Jeff Blank, Evolve Additive Solutions New COO Jeff Blank

Evolve Additive Solutions has announced industry veteran Jeff Blank has been appointed as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, after previously working at NanoVox / Vadient Optics.

Blank has a diverse engineering and business background with a master’s in mechanical engineering from Stanford University and MBA from the University of Portland. He worked for two decades delivering printers for Tektronix and Xerox Corporation, before moving to 3D Systems to run its worldwide engineering and product delivery organisation.

Blank specialises in scaling reliable and cost-effective products from concept to commercial success, in hardware, software and materials. Jeff’s role at Evolve will include being responsible for bringing together engineering and operations and on delivering a robust and reliable product roadmap, aiming to enhance company growth.

“I am very excited to join this team and be part of bringing this revolutionary technology to market,” said Banks. “EAS and STEP will bring high-precision true thermoplastic parts to production customers in ways unheard of up until now. I am looking forward to bringing my experiences in both 2D and 3D product development to the organisation and accelerating our path to growth.”

The Evolve STEP (selective thermoplastic electrophotographic process) technology sits alongside traditional manufacturing processes, such as injection moulding, on the manufacturing floor. Evolve say that it “augments” an organisation’s production capabilities allowing freedom of design and faster time to market with “toolless” production.

Evolve’s ecosystem and products and services includes hardware, software, materials, services and applications consulting.

“The addition of Jeff to our executive team will further advance our mission to deliver innovation manufacturing solutions to our customers,” said Evolve CEO Joe Allison. “We have tremendous growth opportunities with Jeff’s leadership, energy and deep knowledge.”

Joe Allison was appointed as CEO almost exactly a month prior, in a move which saw founder and former CEO Steve Chillscyzn transition into the role of CTO (Chief Technology Officer). Evolve became its own entity in 2018 when it spun out of parent company Stratasys.

