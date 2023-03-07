Evove raises £5.7m to increase manufacturing capacity of membranes enhanced with 3D printing

Evove

3D printed membrane firm Evove has announced the completion of a 5.7 million GBP funding round, which drew new investment from AM Ventures.

At One Ventures led the round, with AM Ventures being joined by several existing backers in injecting cash into the UK-based business.

Evove is set to use the investment to increase its manufacturing capacity and step up its delivery of precision-engineered membranes to market. Harnessing graphene oxide based coatings and 3D printed enhancements, the company believes its Separonics membranes will provide ‘transformational’ productivity gains in selectivity and flux, as well as improved operational efficiency, energy consumption, and equipment lifetime. These benefits, Evove says, can be leveraged in the lithium, desalination, food and beverage, green hydrogen, semiconductor manufacturing and water reuse industries. The company also augments existing membranes through its Enhance product line, with coatings, inserts and spacers used to make significant performance gains in energy, water and chemical consumption, carbon neutrality and productivity.

“We are thrilled to have received support from At One Ventures and AM Ventures in addition to further investment from our existing investors,” commented Evove CEO Chris Wyres. “This funding will enable us to increase manufacturing capacity and expand our service and support network, enabling us to help end-users solve some of the world’s biggest water and energy challenges.”

“To fully transition to a net zero economy, we need to increase lithium supply and enable green hydrogen production,” offered Helen Lin, Partner at At One Ventures. “We believe in Evove’s ability to transform these sectors die to the strength of not just its technology but the team. They have a strong track record in delivering growth and investor returns, as well as a passion for creating scalable industrial solutions.”

“We are convinced that Evove is a prime example of how additive manufacturing can transform our world and significantly reduce CO2 emissions in many areas,” added Johann Oberhofer, Managing Partner at AM Ventures. “We back trailblazing entrepreneurs in 3D printing and Evove are at the forefront of precision engineered filtration membranes that will significantly disrupt the status quo in their markets.”

Evove Senior Additive Manufacturing Engineer Richard Finch will present at TCT 3Sixty, the UK's leading additive manufacturing event, in June. Registration to the event is now open.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.