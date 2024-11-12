Evove additively manufactures Separonics filter membranes with Lithoz's ceramic 3D printing technology

× Expand Evove

Advanced filtration technology firm Evove has utilised Lithoz’s CeraFab S320 3D printer to manufacture its Separonics ceramic filter membranes.

The Separonics membranes, which will be showcased at Formnext by Lithoz, have been designed to reduce energy use by 80%, increase output fivefold and recycle 80% more water. Lithoz announced the launch of the S320 system – which boasts its biggest build envelope to date – in September.

According to Lithoz, the complete filter module – made up of 20 filter membrane segments measuring 10cm in diameter and 5cm in height – is the largest application ever built by Lithoz’s lithography-based ceramic manufacturing (LCM) technology with a final length of 1 metre.

Harnessing LCM technology, Evove is said to have achieved a high level of control over the manufacture of these ceramic filtration membranes, enabling a uniform pore size and distribution for optimal water recycling applications. The design freedom enabled by 3D printing allowed for more complex geometries and enhanced membrane performance, with Evove also enjoying lower production costs.

Evove turned to Lithoz’ LCM technology to take advantage of the durability of ceramics materials. The company’s alumina filters are believed to be more resistant to high temperatures, aggressive chemicals and physical wear than if they were manufactured with polymers, meaning they last longer and require less maintenance.

“Water touches 60% of global GDP, and the ability to recycle even the most challenging of feeds is a lynchpin of the circular economy and decarbonisation,” said Evove CCO Andrew Walker. “Ceramic materials offer great advantages but, until now, have suffered from the high cost of manufacture and susceptibility to random filtration performances. With Lithoz 3D printing technology, it’s proven that we can precision engineer and manufacture cost-effectively at scale.”

“Disruptive breakthroughs like this are crucial in today’s world, as they improve manufacturing efficiency and reduce resource waste,” added Lithoz CEO Dr Johannes Homa. “We’re seeing ever more ceramic solutions for challenges in manufacturing, as they are used where other materials fail. We’re proud to have provided the technology that enabled this success story in sustainability.”

Lithoz will present Evove’s Separonics membranes, as well as its new S320 3D printer, at Formnext from stand C49 in hall 11.1.