Ex-General Electric executive joins Nano Dimension senior management

Nano Dimension announced on August 4 that Dale Baker will join the company as President of Nano Dimensions – Americas, where he will head the expansion of Nano Dimension’s U.S. operations as well as lead worldwide sales activity and execute the company’s current organic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) growth strategy.

Baker replaces Sean Patterson, who is departing to take a Chief Operating Officer position at a printed circuit board manufacturer.

Prior to joining Nano Dimension, Baker worked at General Electric and Trading Co. LLC (GE) and in GE’s Electrical Distribution and Control business. He eventually joined GE Capital, rising to the role of Senior Vice President and Manager of the New York office for Corporate Finance.

Baker has served as the CEO or President of seven companies throughout his career. Two of the companies were early stage and achieved high growth with annual revenues reaching more than 350 million USD each. He has been involved in the acquisition and subsequent integration of over twenty-five companies.

Baker is a Virginia Tech graduate, holding a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also graduated from Duke University with a Masters in Business Administration.

“I am excited by the opportunity to impact the additive manufacturing and electronic manufacturing industries, leading Nano Dimension to revolutionise Industry 4.0 by digitising supply chain activities and converting manufacturing into a neural network of edge-devices, enabling customers to manufacture, print, inject, when and where needed,” commented Baker.

Baker added: “I am not only excited about the opportunity, but also by the actions they have already taken, the foundation they have built and the vision which we shall make a reality.”

Zivi Nedivi, President of Nano Dimension, said: “Through his extensive career at GE and later as a CEO of numerous large public and private companies, Dale has always been a leader at every point in his career. I am convinced that he will be a substantial quality enhancer and will be a major driving force in our growth.”

Nano Dimension recently made headlines with its acquisition of over 12% of the shares in Stratasys.

