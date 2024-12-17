Exentis reports nine screen 3D printing systems sales in the US

Expand Exentis AG

Swiss large-scale additive manufacturing company Exentis Group AG has reported several purchase orders in the fourth quarter of 2024 amounting to approximately 22 million USD.

A total of nine Exentis 3D production systems are now set to be shipped to customers in the United States.

This represents nearly double the number of production systems the company had sold in the US for the rest of 2024, with ten already sold this year as the company continues its international expansion.

Exentis has only been active in the US market for around a year, with the company previously focusing its sales efforts in Europe. Its screen printing technology is said to be ‘comprehensively protected by patent law’ with approximately with 5,600 patent claims. The technology has been designed to enable high-volume applications, with the company suggesting millions of parts are able to be produced on just one production system. Exentis believes its flagship technology will therefore have application opportunities in the pharmaceutical and new energy industries, among other fields.

Gürsel Demircali, Chief Commercial Officer of Exentis Group AG, said: “The recent purchase orders for Exentis production systems are a great success in our efforts to further grow our footprint in the USA, the world’s most important market for industrial additive manufacturing solutions. They are a clear indication that the Exentis technology platform for manufacturing millions of ultra-fine industrial parts or tablets with a freely adjustable drug delivery profile in the human body is becoming increasingly established on the market – with the advantage of completely free choice of materials or active pharmaceutical ingredients within a highly sustainable manufacturing process.”

Last year, Exentis appointed Eric Bert as President of its Americas to lead its expansion into the US market.