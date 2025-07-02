Firestorm Labs secures exclusive distribution rights of HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology in mobile and field-deployable environments

× Expand Firestorm Labs

Firestorm Labs will distribute HP's Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technologies in mobile and field-deployable environments.

Securing exclusive distribution rights for this market, Firestorm Labs believes the deal will mark a 'major leap forward' in how commercial, humanitarian, and medical sectors respond to 'urgent, on-the-ground needs.'

Through the partnership, HP's Multi Jet Fusion technology will be integrated into Firestorm's xCell system. The xCell 'scalable manufacturing' system is housed in two expandable 20-foot containers that can be deployed at the site of need. Able to run on power generators, battery backup systems, or traditional power sources, the system can be useful for the production of mission-critical components and unmanned aerial systems in remote locations, such as forward operating bases and disaster zones.

“This agreement is a game-changer,” said Ian Muceus, Co-Founder and CTO of Firestorm. “For nearly a decade, we’ve trusted HP’s technology to meet high-volume, high-quality demands of polymer additive manufacturing. Now, we’re able to take that capability directly to the edge—military bases, disaster zones, and remote medical outposts—where time and logistics matter most. HP has built an incredibly mature ecosystem of equipment that supports the print process, and this collaboration is going to take everything to the next level. We’re excited to keep pushing boundaries, fine-tuning print settings, developing new materials, and maximising throughput, material properties, and lightweighting.”

HP’s François Minec, VP & Global Head of Sales and Business Development at HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, added: “This isn’t just about best-in-class 3D printers. It’s about empowering first responders, aid organisations, and military units with the ability to manufacture solutions wherever they are. We’re excited to help build a future where distributed, on-demand production becomes the norm and makes a difference in people’s lives. Our vision is to empower businesses and communities with scalable, localized production that enhances efficiency, reduces waste, and provides critical solutions when and where they’re needed most.”

Since Firestorm’s expanding ecosystem will require skilled technicians, engineers, and logistics experts, this collaboration will bring an investment in workforce development.

Last year, Firestorm Labs raised 12.5 million USD in an initial investment round, with Lockheed Martin among the investors. In recent months, the company has also been working to raise funds as part of its Series A round, with a group of 'prominent investors with deep ties to defence and national security' said to have backed the company.