Formnext 2024 preview: Additive manufacturing launches and more

As the additive manufacturing industry readies itself for a busy week in Frankfurt, we take a look at the new 3D printing technologies and applications heading to this year's Formnext event on November 19-22.

Arkema

Arkema will be bringing its advanced liquid resins for additive manufacturing to Frankfurt. Its Sartomer building blocks and N3xtDimension custom formulations offer tailored solutions for vat printing technologies, including SLA, DLP, LCD, BJ, and MJP. Arkema says its specialism lies in synthesising custom structures, designing advanced thermosetting resins, and engaging in collaborative product development. With a focus on sustainability, the company will demonstrate how its bio-based solutions can reduce environmental impact without compromising quality.

HALL 12.1 | STAND C129

Bosch Advanced Ceramics

Bosch Advanced Ceramics is inviting visitors to explore the possibilities of ceramic additive manufacturing. With hundreds of thousands of 3D printed ceramic parts already produced, Bosch will present its ceramic capabilities, with a range of applications including a medical device sleeve with 90 micron wall thickness, gripper for surgical applications and a 250mm diameter ring blade with internal channels.

HALL 11.1 | STAND B21

3D Systems

3D Systems is set to introduce new products across its stereolithography (SLA) and Figure 4 platforms, including its full PSLA 270 3D printing solution. Positioned in the last issue of TCT Magazine as the ‘best of both worlds’ by coming the speed and materials flexibility of its Figure 4 technology with the quality of SLA, the PSLA 270 is a high speed, projector-based SLA system that promises mid-size, high quality parts with stable mechanical properties. The 3D printing pioneer will complement the PSLA 270 with the launch its Wash 400/Wash 400F and Cure 400 post-processing stations, Figure 4 Rigid Composite White and Accura AMX Rigid Composite White, designed to address ‘true production applications.’

HALL 11.1 | STAND D1

Exhibitor Q&A | Carbon | Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials

TCT: Tell us about a product you're launching at Formnext.

JR: This year, we are really excited to launch EPU Pro, a significant advancement in our materials portfolio that will enhance performance, usability, production and sustainability. This single-part, dual-cure resin builds upon our already outstanding portfolio of premium elastomers that have been rigorously tested to ensure they meet the material performance and production reliability needed to mass produce across multiple high- performance applications.

TCT: What's the biggest challenge you're currently working to solve?

JR: We are working to prove that additive manufacturing, and Carbon specifically, is capable of bringing high-performance products to market at scale. Over four million latticed elastomeric products have been produced on the Carbon platform to date and are currently on the market available for the everyday consumer. Additive manufacturing isn’t just some vision of the future, it is actively being used by the world’s most innovative companies to make better products in less time.

TCT: Can you give us a snapshot of an application that people must see on your booth

JR: You need to stop by to see the Fizik One-to-One custom saddle. This is a first-of-its-kind custom 3D printed bike saddle available globally to everyone from amateur cyclists to elite competitors. Leveraging Design Engine and Carbon’s Custom Production Software, Fizik is able to tailor the saddle to each rider’s comfort and performance needs all at once.

HALL 11.1 | STAND D22

Forward AM

Forward AM says it is excited to collaborate with WEBER Additive and architects Mungenast / Morroni. This case study, on display at Formnext, will feature a signature wall, designed using its recently launched Ultrafuse pellet line, highlighting rPETG material. The wall, showcasing acoustic dampening properties, will be printed by Ludwig Schleicher Anlagenbau GmbH using WEBER Additive’s DXR robotic pellet extrusion system. Tobias Rödlmeier, Product and Application Technology Manager at Forward AM said: “This co-operation demonstrates the potential of 3D printed architecture to deliver sustainable solutions while embracing circular economy principles.”

HALL 12.1 | STAND D21

Caracol

Caracol has launched the Vipra AM Direct Energy Deposition platform, a large-scale robotic system that leverages wire arc additive manufacturing processes to produce metal components. Caracol says it has designed the DED platform to maximise flexibility, control and performance, enabling users to manufacture 'advanced, large-scale industrial parts efficiently and sustainably.'

HALL 12.1 | STAND C101

Xenia Materials

Xenia Materials, global a developer of high-performing thermoplastic composites for FGF production, will officially release its latest AM materials solutions. Following a preview at TCT 3Sixty 2024, Xenia has continued its focus on the 3D printing sector with the development of a new range of 3DF Materials for filament-based solutions for FDM/FFF production. Among the 3DF Materials portfolio, the current range includes four distinctive filament-based solutions said to reflect the company's commitment to lightweight, performing and sustainable materials, and will deliver properties such as exceptional strength and chemical resistance.

HALL 12.1 | STAND G48

Endless Industries

Endless Industries is to unveil its Endless ONE continuous fibre 3D printing platform. The company believes the new machine will ‘set a new benchmark’ in additive manufacturing, by delivering strength, scalability and customisation. Designed to print with continuous carbon fibre, the Endless ONE is said to provide strength and lightweighting capabilities, while promising ‘exceptional mechanical durability’. The Endless ONE is also equipped with a build volume of 600 x 400 x 440 mm and is compatible with third party materials.

HALL 11.1 | STAND D31

Solukon

Solukon will introduce the SFM-AT1500-S, described as ‘a solution for new dimensions of automated depowdering.’ Supporting the growth in large-format powder bed technologies, this depowdering system can handle parts up to 600 x 600 x 1500 mm or 820 x 820 x 1300 mm weighing up to 2100 kg. With special drive technology, Solukon says it has succeeded in making the system very narrow. The structure is arranged so that no platforms or stairs are necessary to load the parts, making the system unique in terms of its footprint and convenience when loading and handling large components. In addition, Solukon will showcase the SFM- AT350-E, an ultrasonic depowdering system for a particularly gentle cleaning of delicate structures.

HALL 12.0 | STAND D71

Exhibitor Q&A | Airtech Advanced Materials Group | Gregory Haye, Director of Additive Manufacturing

TCT: Tell us about a product you're launching at Formnext.

GH: In addition to our expanded filament offerings and the introduction of new LFAM pellet materials at Formnext, we’re excited to showcase our Closed-Loop Motorsport Tooling mould, which won a TCT Award this year. In collaboration with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Airtech repurposed carbon-fiber splitter moulds from the 2022 Pikes Peak race, creating new 3D-printed moulds using recycled Dahltram C-250CF materials. This project not only contributed to Brumos Racing Car's world record at the 2023 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb but also demonstrated the circular lifecycle potential of 3D printed tooling, significantly minimising material waste and environmental impact.

TCT: What's the biggest challenge you're currently working to solve?

GH: We are actively addressing the challenge of enhancing sustainability in composite manufacturing. A key solution is Dahltram T-100GF, Airtech’s recycled-grade thermoplastic resin for pellet-fed, large-scale 3D printing. This material combines recycled co-polyester resin with fiberglass reinforcement, excelling in applications like architecture, furniture, prototyping, trim tools, holding fixtures, low temperature master models, and casting patterns. By leveraging large-scale additive manufacturing, we ensure both high performance and sustainability. Visit our booth to learn more about how we’re driving change in this space.

HALL 12.1 | STAND C80

Quintus Technologies

Quintus will introduce a new Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) system. This advanced HIP system features a larger hot zone and full High Pressure Heat Treatment (HPHT) capabilities, significantly boosting throughput for large-format additive manufacturing. The new HIP system is said to provide ‘outstanding temperature uniformity, enabling the production of NADCAP-certified components and maintaining process consistency across various machine sizes.’ The company believes its latest addition will boost AM capacity, streamline efficiency, and enhance component quality.

HALL 11.0 | STAND A11

Stratasys

Stratasys is to launch its GrabCAD IoT Platform, which promises to deliver enhancements to additive manufacturing productivity, at this year's Formnext. The GrabCAD IoT Platform has been made available immediately to users of GrabCAD Streamline Pro workgroup software, PolyJet J3/J5 Series printers, and from Stratasys Customer Support, with a roll out to other technologies in the future. Among the key features of the GrabCAD IoT Platform are its next-generation printer connectivity, which is said to provide comprehensive real-time data collection and monitoring, and remote diagnostics capabilities.

HALL 12.1 | STAND D12

nLIGHT

nLIGHT has announced the official production launch of its Corona AFX-2000 laser, promising ‘exciting new levels’ of speed for metal additive manufacturing. The two-kilowatt laser, which features nLIGHT’s proprietary beam shaping technology, is said to ‘significantly boost productivity’ of laser powder bed fusion systems. The company says the laser has been validated by a user operating across the aerospace, defence, and automotive end markets, resulting in print speeds that are reportedly up to three times faster when compared to what nLIGHT categorises as ‘today’s leading large-format printers.’

HALL 12.0 | STAND E102

Arburg

Arburg is set to expand its AM machine offering with the launch of the Freeformer 550-3X. Based on the plastics processing company’s plastic granule-based Arburg Plastic Freeforming technology, the 550-3X will replace the Freeformer 200-3X, and features a build volume of 230 x 230 x 230 mm and two discharge units. It’s said to be capable of processing a range of plastic granulate materials, including an original medical material which Arburg says it will demonstrate on the show floor with examples of resorbable medical implants. But Arburg says the biggest addition is the Gestica control system, which is designed to support the operator, including non- experts, throughout setup and build to ensure ease of use and reliable printing.

HALL 12.1 | STAND D79

Exhibitor Q&A | EXENTIS | Gürsel Demircali, Chief Commercial Officer

TCT: What's the biggest challenge you're currently working to solve?

GD: At Formnext, we're excited to unveil our latest generation of fully automated Exentis Additive Screen Printing Production Systems. Our biggest challenge is to push the boundaries of micro-precision manufacturing, and that's exactly what we're doing with our technology platform

TCT: What kinds of applications can visitors expect on the booth?

GD: Visitors to our booth will be able to see components with micro-precision structures. We're creating filter structures so fine that they're barely visible to the naked eye. This opens up completely new applications in various industries. For example, to produce microfilters for hydraulic systems, or complex cooling structures. It's a game changer in precision manufacturing!

Hall 11.0, C62

HALL 11.0 | STAND C62

Colibrium Additive

Colibrium Additive will be presenting its unique capabilities as the only metal additive OEM to offer three different technologies. Attendees are invited to explore Electron Beam Powder Bed Fusion (E-PBF) and learn about its Point Melt scan strategy, as well as Plateless Builds and Powder Support, alongside its Laser Powder Bed Fusion (L-PBF) M2 Series 5 and M Line printers as a tool for additive production. Visitors will also be able to learn more about Colibrium’s Binder Jet range which is said to deliver metal parts ‘better, cheaper, faster and safer than castings and other manufacturing methods.’ The company will also showcase its advanced materials capabilities via AP&C, and consulting services with AddWorks.

HALL 11.0 | STAND D41

ToffeeX

ToffeeX will be present its ToffeeX software, the first physics-driven generative design software that is said to deliver optimised, manufacturable designs in hours. The UK-founded company says its strength lies in empowering engineers to quickly design thermo-fluid components that meet all of their requirements. The software was recently used to design more efficient rocket engines by the University of Glasgow and the UK Space agency. Using ToffeeX, they were able to create high-performance regenerative cooling channels for rocket engine combustion chambers that take full advantage of the intricate geometries that AM allows.

HALL 12.0 | STAND A62

Henkel

Henkel is set to unveil a new high-performance resin optimised for industrial applications. The chemical company, which also provides materials to the additive manufacturing industry via its Loctite brand, says it will introduce Loctite 3D IND6845, enabling efficient use across multiple wavelengths, including 385nm and 405nm systems.

Hall 11.1 | STAND E29

Replique

Replique, the end-to-end platform for industrial sourcing, is set to showcase its latest platform upgrades and applications. Replique now provides users with access to additional manufacturing technologies, such as forging, metal casting, and injection moulding, via 250+ production partners. Attendees can also explore updates to Replique’s Material Hub, which now includes metal materials and a direct comparison feature. This year, Replique is putting a special focus on healthcare, including a partnership with Zermec Pharma AG. Replique has developed a fully 3D printed containment valve, specifically designed to meet the high standards of powder manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies focused on minimising contamination and enhancing production quality.

HALL 12.1 | STAND B117

EOS

As teased in our recent cover story, EOS will debut a new AM system at Formnext. Details are being kept under wraps until the doors open, but Sebastian Becker, Head of Product Management Metal, EOS GmbH, told TCT: “We’re advancing additive manufacturing to new heights, making industrial-scale applications more practical and profitable.

“Our cutting-edge beam shaping technology improves the processability of hard-to-weld materials and boosts productivity without compromising part quality. Our innovative low-angle and support-free processes unlock new design freedom for metal 3D printing. We’re committed to driving down cost-per-part through reducing consumables, increasing productivity, and leveraging metal powder recycling.”

HALL 11.1 | STAND D41

BLT

Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies Co., Ltd (BLT) is set to present its upgraded BLT-S450 3D printer for the first time in Europe. The upgraded BLT-S450 has a build envelope of 450 mm × 450 mm × 500 mm and can be configured with 4, 6 or 8 500W lasers. It features an automated powder circulation system for efficient powder recovery, single blade bidirectional dynamic powder spreading and standard long-life filters with a lifespan of over 3 years. BLT claims 60 BLT-S450 systems have been installed across the globe to date.

HALL 12.0 | STAND D41

Lithoz

Lithoz has announced it will launch its next ceramic additive manufacturing system with a build capacity that’s five times larger than its flagship CeraFab S65 3D printer. While standing at the same size as the S65, the new CeraFab System S320 features its biggest build platform to date at 245 x 130 x 320 mm and is geared towards the serial production of mid-size technical ceramic parts. The system is built on the Lithoz’s signature Lithography based Ceramic Manufacturing (LCM) process and offers a resolution of 60 "m and a 4K projection system. The S320 will launch at Formnext alongside a range of ceramics applications including filters, casting cores for more efficient turbine blades, and semiconductor components.

HALL 11.1 | STAND C49

Lynxter

Lynxter has announced the launch of its S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11 IDEX 3D printing system. The new product has been built o the success of the company’s S300X – LIQ21 | LIQ11 elastomer 3D printer and its modular multi-material S600D system. Lynxter’s S300X – FIL11 | FIL 11 system is equipped with two FUL11 toolheads to enable independent dual extrusion (IDEX), boasts a heated chamber up to 80°C, and has a build volume of 300 x 250 x 280 mm. Its maximum print speed is said to be 1000 mm/s in the X and Y axis and 50 mm/s in the Z axis. Other features of the machine include a duplication mode, mirror mode, dual-material printing and support options that can ‘further enhance the production and design capabilities’ of users.

HALL 11.1 | STAND E02

3devo

Dutch additive manufacturing firm 3devo has launched the Filament Maker TWO, which has been designed to enable the manufacture of FDM filament in-house. Developed with input from users of the Filament Maker ONE, the Filament Maker TWO is said to address the need for stability, efficiency and customisation in filament extrusion, while being able to produce 3kg spools. Among the updated features are improved extrusion control, advanced monitoring capabilities and a longer extruder screw.

HALL 12.1 | STAND F139

ADDIMETAL

French metal additive manufacturing company ADDIMETAL will mark its debut with the launch of its K2-2 metal binder jet system.The machine is the company’s first commercial hardware product and comes after four years of development, promising ‘complex metal parts with unprecedented precision and speed.’ ADDIMETAL says it’s targeting customers in industries such as aerospace, automotive and luxury, goods, and has already undergone year of successful beta testing with customers such as aeronautics company JPB Système.

HALL 12.0 | STAND E21

Renishaw

Renishaw has teased the launch of its next metal additive manufacturing system, which it says will ‘meet the needs of more recent adopters of AM.’ The UK-based engineering company hasn’t disclosed any details about the new 3D printer except that it is an extension of its flagship RenAM 500 series and aimed at users ‘looking for a lower initial investment, without compromising on part quality.’ Louise Callanan, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Renishaw said: “Reducing cost per part has always been integral to widening the adoption of AM.”

HALL 11.0 | STAND C11

RICOH

RICOH will be providing an update on its aluminium binder jetting technology and some exciting key developments which the company says will enable customers and partners to realise mass production of BJT parts.

It is understood that RICOH has made enhancements to reproducibility, while also improving its depowdering and sintering processes.

The company will also be demonstrating how it is 'co-innovating' with customers to ‘break down the walls’ with regards to quality, cost and delivery.

HALL 12.0 | STAND E01

