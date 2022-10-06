Fortify FLUX CORE 3D printer installed at IERUS Technologies, to be used for complex RF applications

Fortify The FLUX ONE printer features CKMTM and Fluxprint modules.

Fortify has announced IERUS Technologies has received a FLUX CORE 3D printer, and Flux Developer materials onboarding software for design and engineering of defence systems.

The 3D printer will be used to realise complex radio frequency (RF) applications.

“Placing a printer at the IERUS Technologies headquarters provides a critical resource to support the growing need for additive manufacturing solutions in electromagnetics for defence,” said Eric Versluys, Director of Defense Programs at Fortify. “Fortify’s printers are uniquely positioned to print low-mass 3D printing materials, enabling performance advantages where traditional manufacturing falls short.”

IERUS Technologies is a provider of engineering and design solutions such as sensors and strategic systems for defence and commercial customers. The company is designing novel RF structures such as graded refractive index (GRIN) lenses with Fortify’s FLUX CORE system.

The Flux Core system enables companies like IERUS to take advantage of the design freedoms enabled by Radix, a 3D printable low-loss material developed by Rogers Corporation.

“The Fortify 3D printer line will enable IERUS Technologies to develop complex RF structures that push the limits of traditional RF architectures with novel electromagnetic phenomenologies,” said Jason Keen, CEO of IERUS Technologies.

IERUS will leverage the FLUX Developer toolkit, an open platform for the development of viscous and filled resins, to optimise printing of RF devices.

This news comes a few months after Fortify announced a strategic investment agreement with In-Q-Tel, a not-for-profit strategic investor, and the development of a portfolio of electronic 3D printing materials for its DCM 3D printing system. Also earlier this year, Fortify was part of a group that received an award of 3 million USD in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.