Fortify receives strategic investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures

Fortify announced today that it has received a ‘strategic investment’ from Lockheed Martin Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The funding will be used for the process and material development of additive manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) devices.

“Lockheed Martin develops and invests in critical, breakthrough technologies to help our customer solve what the future holds,” said Chris Moran, Vice President and General Manager of Lockheed Martin Ventures. “Lockheed Martin has been working closely with the Fortify platform, and we are excited to be on their team of investors.”

Lawrence Ganti, who was recently appointed Fortify CEO, said: “The high frequency communication space around RF is exploding with growth. This is not only in aerospace, but also in commercial 5G, satellite communications, autonomous vehicle sensors, and IoT. Fortify is thrilled to welcome Lockheed Martin Ventures as a strategic investor.”

Fortify’s Digital Composite Manufacturing (DCM) platform enables the manufacturing of complex structures with unique mechanical, electrical, thermal and electromagnetic properties according to the company. Business units across Lockheed Martin Corporation including aeronautics, rotary and mission systems (RMS), missiles and fire control (MFC) and space are engaged to leverage the Fortify platform.

“Lockheed Martin has been a great partner and is continuing to accelerate Fortify’s growth into the advanced RF and electronics applications segment,” said Josh Martin, Chief Product Officer and co-founder at Fortify. “The ventures team and the technical fellows have been helpful in direct feedback on how we can effectively navigate the A&D sector. The programs we have executed on have directly influenced our product development through specific materials qualification and functional part testing.”

Fortify investors currently include In-Q-Tel, (IQT), the Department of Energy (DoE), Accel Partners, Cota Capital, Neotribe, Prelude Ventures, Mainspring, and OceanAzul.

